Former Securitize Capital CEO Wilfred Daye Joins Mercurity Fintech as Chief Strategy Officer and Chaince Securities CEO

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, is pleased to announce that effective February 1, 2025, Wilfred Daye will be joining MFH as Chief Strategy Officer and will also serve as the CEO of JVDA, LLC, a subsidiary of MFH and doing business as “Chaince Securities”.

In his dual leadership roles, Daye will focus on driving strategic innovation and operational excellence across both organizations. As Chief Strategy Officer at MFH, Daye will lead the company’s efforts in global expansion and digital asset adoption, bringing a unique blend of strategic insight and market expertise to accelerate the firm’s growth initiatives. His leadership will ensure MFH remains at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. In his capacity as CEO of Chaince Securities, Daye will run a client-centric investment banking and capital formation practice. His vision is to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of an increasingly dynamic and sophisticated market.

With a forward-thinking mindset and extensive expertise in structured credit trading and financial innovation, Daye brings over two decades of leadership at the crossroads of Wall Street and digital innovation. He previously served as CEO of Securitize Capital, the asset management arm of Securitize, a trailblazer in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and a recognized leader in blockchain-enabled financial solutions. Under his leadership, Securitize successfully tokenized private equity assets for industry giants such as KKR and Hamilton Lane, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of digital assets.

Daye has also held pivotal roles at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. As a trader at UBS, he specialized in complex cash and synthetic structured products, driving advancements in financial engineering. He also held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital, where he focused on global credit products. Additionally, he was a key member of the structured credit team at D.B. Zwirn after beginning his career at Lehman Brothers.

"What excites me most about joining MFH and Chaince Securities is the unique opportunity to shape the future of finance at a time when innovation and tradition are finding powerful new synergies," said Wilfred. "Throughout my career, I've seen how transformative the right combination of technology and financial expertise can be. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to build something truly exceptional—a bridge between traditional financial services and the digital future that creates lasting value for our clients and partners."

Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., further commented, "When we envisioned the next chapter of MFH's growth, we knew we needed a leader who not only understands the complexities of both traditional and digital finance but also shares our commitment to innovation with purpose. In Wilfred, we've found that rare combination. His genuine passion for financial innovation and deep understanding of institutional markets makes him the perfect architect for our future. We're delighted to welcome him to our leadership team."

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing and business consultation across North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Our focus is on delivering innovative financial solutions while adhering to principles of compliance, professionalism, and operational efficiency. Our aim is to contribute to the evolution of digital finance by providing secure and innovative financial services to individuals and businesses. Our dedication to compliance, professionalism, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://mercurityfintech.com.

