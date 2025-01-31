INE Security Marks Data Privacy Week 2025:

Cary, NC, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we mark Data Privacy Week 2025, INE Security, a leader in networking training and certification preparation , emphasizes the critical role of robust network security in safeguarding personal data. This year’s theme, "Take Control of Your Data," highlights the importance of managing and protecting personal information amidst increasing digital interactions.

Brian McGahan, a CCIE in Security and expert at INE Security, stresses that "Understanding and implementing advanced network security measures is fundamental to protecting data. This week, we hope to educate professionals and organizations on best practices in network design and operations to prevent breaches."

The Importance of Network Security in Data Privacy

Every day, vast amounts of personal data are transmitted across networks, making them prime targets for breaches. With the evolution of cyber threats, the need for advanced network security systems has never been more critical. "Our online activities, from simple web browsing to complex online transactions, create a treasure trove of data that, if unprotected, can be exploited," says McGahan. Speaking to WRAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, NC , McGahan pointed to the latest statistics from the FBI, showing phishing attacks alone have nearly tripled over the last four years.

Effective network security practices include:

Encryption

Using VPNs

Regular security audits

Compliance with international standards