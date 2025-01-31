Portable Ultrasound Market Size to Surpass USD 6.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Ultrasound Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Portable Ultrasound Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032

The need for non-invasive and cost-effective diagnostic tools in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings has been a primary driver for this market.

Portable ultrasound technology has attracted considerable interest because of its potentially unlimited diagnostic imaging utility in several clinical scenarios, particularly in emergency, rural, and remote clinical environments, but the use of some forms of portable ultrasound may be limited by their performance as compared with traditional ultrasound machines. The market is significantly gaining from the growing adoption of portable ultrasound devices in point-of-care (POC) applications, wherein instant diagnosis is required. The use of these devices enables healthcare professionals to do diagnostics in varied locations like ambulances, disaster sites, and rural practices and enhances diagnostic performance and patient outcomes. As an example, in 2023, a cost-effectiveness analysis assessing the value of portable ultrasound devices for rapid diagnosis of cardiac disorders and pregnancy-related conditions was published by the CDC, reporting significant potential cost savings and improvement in health outcomes.





The increasing focus on lowering healthcare costs is also an additional factor driving the adoption of portable ultrasound systems on a global front. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), global healthcare costs are expected to increase by 5% annually, creating an urgent need for affordable medical solutions. Portable ultrasound is considered a way to eliminate hospital checks for routine checkups and for some emergency conditions, which in turn saves cost. Additionally, the latest technologies in ultrasound imaging, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are improving diagnostic accuracy. The new portable ultrasound systems have AI algorithms that help to decode the images with a very short time while eliminating the chances of human error. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 50 FDA-approved AI-driven ultrasound systems were released between 2020 and 2023, reflecting the rapid adoption of AI in the portable ultrasound space. Portable ultrasound systems have sustained scientific interest and increasing regulatory support from organizations including the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.8 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancements in AI-Enabled Imaging and Expanding Applications Drive Market Growth

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The built-in console segment is the largest revenue contributor. This segment accounted for the 79% revenue share in 2023. The built-in console systems provide higher image quality and greater versatility than other types, allowing them to be used in hospitals and clinics. These devices are typically used in critical care departments such as emergency departments or ICUs, as the ability to perform imaging in real time helps to get an accurate diagnosis.

By End-User

The hospitals segment accounted for the larger share of the portable ultrasound market in 2023, primarily due to the increasing demand for affordable and real-time diagnostic tools in emergency and routine care. Portable ultrasound devices are being used in emergency rooms, ICUs, and operating rooms to facilitate rapid diagnoses at hospitals. These devices allow healthcare workers to perform quick imaging with the patient being brought to the imaging department, thus enhancing workflow speeds and decreasing patient wait times.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the North America held the largest revenue share at 36.0%. This is due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region, with high acceptance of previously advanced medical technologies and a growing national focus on cost reduction of healthcare. U.S. healthcare spending is on the rise with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) projecting that U.S. healthcare expenditures will reach USD 6.2 trillion dollars by 2028. This has propelled the use of low-cost diagnostic technologies like portable ultrasound devices. In addition, the availability of devices is increasing across North America due to government investments in digital health initiatives and continuous regulatory approvals.

The portable ultrasound systems market in the Asia-Pacific region is gaining momentum. Development of healthcare infrastructure, increased access to medical technologies, improving disposable incomes, and growing demand for portable ultrasound devices are a few of the key factors escalating the portable ultrasound device market growth in the region. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted that healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific would reach 40% growth by 2025. Healthcare systems in China, India, Japan, and other countries are turning to portable diagnostic tools to cope with the growing number of patients.

Recent Developments

GE Healthcare's Vscan Air is a pocket-sized portable ultrasound system with advanced imaging, launched in January 2024. The output of this device will be able to wireless connect and provide cloud-based AI diagnostic tools that will complement and facilitate clinical decision-making in point-of-care setting.

Philips introduced a mobile app update integrated with its Lumify ultrasound system in September 2023 that allows healthcare providers to reach imaging results remotely and share them with specialists on-demand.

In 2023, the FDA gave a green light to multiple portable ultrasound systems with image interpretation tools that use AI, a trend suggesting a move toward a new generation of diagnostic imaging powered by artificial intelligence.





