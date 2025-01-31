Your Health, Your Move: Urology Care Foundation Promotes Proactive Steps This National Cancer Prevention Month

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging people to take the first step with their health and to talk to a doctor before an issue arises.

It is estimated that there will be over 2,000,000 new cancer cases and over 618,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2025. Urologic cancers account for over 24% of those new cases and 11% of deaths.

“So many of the cancers we treat can be cured if they are caught early, and most can be caught early if patients take the right steps to see a physician at the right time. This could prevent the need for advanced cancer treatments or debilitating side effects related to cancer,” said Dr. Adam Weiner, a urologic oncologist from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. “We also have a high level of evidence at this point that suggests that many of the cancers that we treat as urologists are related to smoking. This is especially true for bladder cancer. In light of National Cancer Prevention Month, I think this is a good reminder to patients to consider quitting smoking or using other tobacco products."

The Urology Care Foundation believes the first part of prevention is education. Below are the five main urologic cancers and important resources for each:

Bladder Cancer is the second most common type of urologic cancer. In 2025, there are estimated to be over 84,800 new cases and over 17,400 deaths from bladder cancer. Risk factors include smoking or inhaling tobacco smoke, workplace chemicals, certain cancer drugs or types of radiation, family history and diet. Symptoms to look out for include blood in the urine, frequent and urgent urination, pain when you pass urine, pain in your lower abdomen or back pain. Check out our resource center for bladder cancer for more information.

Kidney Cancer is among one of the 10 most common cancers. In 2025, there are estimated to be nearly 81,000 new cases and over 14,500 deaths from kidney cancer. Risk factors include smoking, poor diet, family history of high blood pressure, being placed on kidney dialysis, workplace exposure to chlorinated chemicals or it could be hereditary. Symptoms to look out for include blood in urine, pain between the ribs and hips, low back pain on one side (not caused by injury) that does not go away, loss of appetite or weight loss for no reason or a fever that an infection or a low red blood cell count does not cause. Check out our resource center for kidney cancer for more information.

Penile Cancer is rare, accounting for fewer than 1% of cancers in people with penises in the United States. In 2025, there are estimated to be over 2,100 new cases and over 500 deaths from penile cancer. Penile tumors are thought to be caused by body fluids that get trapped in the foreskin and aren’t washed away on a routine basis. In addition, older people, smokers or people with AIDS are more likely to get penile cancer. Symptoms to look out for include an area of skin becoming thicker and/or changing color; a lump on the penis; an ulcer that might bleed; a reddish, velvety rash; small crusty bumps, flat bluish-brown growths, smelly discharge under the foreskin or swelling. Check out our resource center for penile cancer for more information.

Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in people with prostates in the United States. In 2025, there are estimated to be over 313,700 new cases and over 35,700 deaths from prostate cancer. The cause of prostate cancer is unknown, but age, ethnicity, family history and weight can increase a person’s risk for the disease. Symptoms to look out for include a dull pain in the lower pelvic area; frequent urinating; trouble urinating; pain; burning or weak urine flow; blood in the urine; painful ejaculation; pain in the lower back, hips or upper thighs; loss of appetite; loss of weight or bone pain. Check out our resource center for prostate cancer for more information.

Testicular Cancer is not common, with about 1 of every 250 people with testicles developing it in their lifetime. In 2025, there are estimated to be over 9,700 new cases and 600 deaths from testicular cancer. It is not known what causes testicular cancer, but people with a family history, undescended testicles or with germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS) have a higher risk of being diagnosed. Symptoms to look out for include a painless lump in the testicle; swelling of the testicle, with or without pain; a feeling of weight in the testicles; a dull ache or pain in the testicle, scrotum or groin or tenderness or changes in the breast tissue. Check out our resource center for testicular cancer for more information.

For more information about urologic conditions and cancers, view our National Cancer Prevention Month Information Center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

