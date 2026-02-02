Keep Life Flowing Smoothly This National Cancer Prevention Month: Your Guide to Taking Action

BALTIMORE, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is National Cancer Prevention Month and to help people keep life flowing smoothly, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging people to take the first step with their health and streamline their care by speaking with a doctor before problems get backed up.

It is estimated that there will be over 2.1 million new cancer cases and over 626,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2026. Urologic cancers account for over 24% of those new cases and 11% of deaths.

“Cancer can be silent until it’s not. That’s why early action matters,” said Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD, FACS, managing director of The Personalized Urology & Robotics Clinic at South Lake Hospital & Orlando Health. “PSA screening, when appropriate, along with urine testing and imaging when needed, can help us catch concerns earlier. Pair that with prevention you can control, like healthy habits and not smoking, and work with your primary care doctor to map out a clear roadmap. When patients and doctors move together, you’re already ahead.”

The Urology Care Foundation believes the first part of prevention is education. Each week this month UCF will highlight a different type of urologic cancer and share important resources for each:

Week 1: Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in people with prostates in the United States. In 2026, there are estimated to be over 333,800 new cases and over 36,300 deaths from prostate cancer. The cause of prostate cancer is unknown, but age, ethnicity, family history, and weight can increase a person’s risk of the disease. Symptoms to look out for include dull pain in the lower pelvic area; frequent urinating; trouble urinating; pain, burning or weak urine flow; blood in the urine; painful ejaculation; pain in the lower back, hips or upper thighs; loss of appetite; loss of weight; or bone pain. Check out our prostate cancer resource center for more information.

Week 2: Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer is the second most common type of urologic cancer. In 2026, there are estimated to be over 84,500 new cases and over 17,800 deaths from bladder cancer. Risk factors include smoking or inhaling tobacco smoke, workplace chemicals, certain cancer drugs or types of radiation, family history, and diet. Symptoms to look out for include blood in the urine, frequent and urgent urination, pain when you pass urine, pain in your lower abdomen, or back pain. Check out our bladder cancer resource center for more information.

Week 3: Testicular/Penile Cancer

Testicular Cancer is not common, with about 1 of every 250 people with testicles developing it in their lifetime. In 2026, there are estimated to be over 9,800 new cases and 600 deaths from testicular cancer. It is not known what causes testicular cancer, but people with a family history, undescended testicles, or with germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS) have a higher risk of being diagnosed. Symptoms to look out for include a painless lump in the testicle; swelling of the testicle, with or without pain; a feeling of weight in the testicles; a dull ache or pain in the testicle, scrotum or groin; or tenderness or changes in the breast tissue. Check out our testicular cancer resource center for more information.

Penile Cancer is rare, accounting for fewer than 1% of cancers in people with penises in the United States. In 2026, there are estimated to be over 2,200 new cases and 450 deaths from penile cancer. Penile tumors are thought to be caused by body fluids that get trapped in the foreskin and aren’t washed away on a routine basis. In addition, older people, smokers, or people with AIDS are more likely to get penile cancer. Symptoms to look out for include an area of skin becoming thicker and/or changing color; a lump on the penis; an ulcer that might bleed; a reddish, velvety rash; small crusty bumps; flat bluish-brown growths; smelly discharge under the foreskin; or swelling. Check out our penile cancer resource center for more information.

Week 4: Kidney Cancer

Kidney Cancer is one of the 10 most common cancers. In 2026, there are estimated to be over 80,400 new cases and over 15,100 deaths from kidney cancer. Risk factors include smoking, poor diet, family history of high blood pressure, kidney dialysis, workplace exposure to chlorinated chemicals, or it could be hereditary. Symptoms to look out for include blood in urine, pain between the ribs and hips, low back pain on one side (not caused by injury) that does not go away, loss of appetite or weight loss for no reason, or a fever that an infection or a low red blood cell count does not cause. Check out our kidney cancer resource center for more information.

For more information about urologic conditions and cancers, view our National Cancer Prevention Month Information Center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

Attachment