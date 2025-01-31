ThinkCareBelieve: Trump Administration Focus, Priorities and Confirmations

Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Links to the 3 Articles-

Expansion of GITMO, RFK Jr and the Laken Riley Act https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/29/20381/ President Trump's Press Conference and Big 3 Senate Confirmation Hearings https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/30/president-trumps-press-conference-and-big-3-senate-confirmation-hearings/ The Trump Administration is Focusing On Our Priorities in Appropriate Order https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/31/the-trump-administration-is-focusing-on-our-priorities-in-appropriate-order/





The first article in this series is about the expansion of the Trump Administration's ICE mission to collect hardened illegal alien criminals and child predators, and find the missing 500,000 children. The article also gives an explainer about the expansion of the Operations Center at Naval Station GITMO, Guantanamo Bay. Also in the article, is the Senate Confirmation Hearing of RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary. During his testimony, we learn that 60% of Americans have some type of chronic disease such as unprecedented allergies, depression, arthritis and diabetes. He cited studies that attribute chronic illness to toxic chemicals in our food, and championed the need for better science. The article shares that his approach would be "radical transparency" because "If we want Americans to restore [their] trust in the public health agencies, we need transparency." The article also covers President Trump's signing of The Laken Riley Act, a new law that honors Laken Riley, a young girl who was tragically r*ped, beaten and murdered by an illegal alien criminal who was apprehended by Border Patrol in 2022 but then released to commit this horrible crime. President Trump made a promise to her family that laws would be changed so no other young woman would be subject to this again, and President Trump kept his word. https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/29/20381/

ThinkCareBelieve's second article is about 3 Big Senate Confirmation Hearings for RFK Jr (HHS Day 2), Tulsi Gabbard(DNI) and Kash Patel (FBI). The article goes into one of the biggest issues of the interview which was whether Mr. Patel, as Head of the FBI would finally see to it that the Client List of Jeffrey Epstein would be publicly released. Mr. Patel answered in the affirmative. The article also gives Mr. Patel's promise that "The only thing that will matter if confirmed is a deweaponized, depoliticized system of law enforcement, completely devoted to rigorous obedience to the Constitution and a singular standard of justice." The article also shows that Mr. Patel's strongest opposition is Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, who consistently opposes Senator Marsha Blackburn's requests to release the Epstein Client List to the public. The article also discusses an expansion of school choice and the BlackHawk helicopter incident over the Potomac River in Washington DC. The article weighs-in on the use of AI in our military, basically turning them into a type of drone. https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/30/president-trumps-press-conference-and-big-3-senate-confirmation-hearings/

The third article by ThinkCareBelieve discusses the new focus for America and the changes to DEI policy in our federal government. The article also discusses why America is shifting from hiring on equality basis and moving to a merit-based hiring and promotion system where everyone is hired and promoted by their ability to do the job. Rapid growth will provide opportunities for expanded learning and expansion. The article also covers the Senate Confirmation Hearings for Tulsi Gabbard (DNI Day2), Kash Patel (FBI Day2) and Pam Bondi (AG). https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/31/the-trump-administration-is-focusing-on-our-priorities-in-appropriate-order/





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

