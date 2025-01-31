Vislink Announces Delisting from Nasdaq and Potential SEC Deregistration

Mt. Olive, NJ, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL) (“Vislink” or the “Company”), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, public safety, and defense markets, today announced that it has provided notification to The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) of its intent to voluntarily delist the Company’s common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”), from the Nasdaq Capital Market. Vislink expects to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and Nasdaq relating to the delisting of its Common Stock on or about February 10, 2025. The removal of the Common Stock from Nasdaq will be effective 10 days after the filing of the Form 25.

The withdrawal of the Common Stock from listing and registration is being undertaken following a determination by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) that such delisting and deregistration is in the best interest of the Company and the holders of its Common Stock. The Board’s decision was based on a careful review of numerous factors, including but not limited to, the lack of an active trading market for the Company’s securities, the required resources and expenses relating to continued Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Nasdaq disclosure and reporting requirements and related regulatory burdens which have resulted and would continue to result in significant operating expense and attention of the Company’s management team.

Following the delisting, the Company expects that the Common Stock will be quoted for trading on a market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “OTC”) so that a trading market may continue to exist for such securities. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make or maintain a market in the Common Stock.

“We believe delisting will help us realize significant savings in both time and resources that will allow us to better focus our energies on developing new products and customers that will deliver greater shareholder value in the long term,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense, and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

