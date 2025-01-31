Electris360 Empowers Electrical Distributors with Unmatched Expertise and Industry Specialization

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry where precise product knowledge and specialization are paramount, Electris360 is setting new benchmarks. Recognized as a premier electrical manufacturers rep group, Electris360 has effectively addressed the challenges distribution leaders face by offering expert guidance across an extensive product portfolio. The collective expertise of their unified team from RB Sales, Electro-Rep, and Fields Electrical Sales guarantees distributors, installers, specifiers, and end-users have access to the industry's best people, products, tools, and services.

Diverse Product Knowledge

Distributors today face the daunting task of managing an extensive product portfolio, often needing more resources to become experts on every item. Larger agencies, however, bring a significant edge with their vast pool of experts who possess deep, comprehensive product knowledge. Distributors can leverage this expertise by partnering with a manufacturer rep agency that represents top brands in key complementary categories to meet customer needs better.

"We really appreciate the attention to detail. The way they alert me to money savings that I might have missed. The knowledge they have in general about the products we purchase or the ability to get that knowledge if they don't immediately have it." Sales Leader in an Electrical Distributor

Industry Experience

Another key benefit is the breadth of experience larger agencies bring across multiple industries. This extensive experience translates into a wealth of knowledge and best practices that can be applied to various customer scenarios, enabling faster goal achievement for both customers and distributors.

"We value the ability to quickly get in contact with the correct person - the one who has the most technical knowledge of the product lines in question." Sales Leader in an Electrical Distributor

"Electris360 is different from other rep groups in their professionalism, diverse manufacturer offering, and deep relationships." Sales Leader in an Electrical Distributor

As electrical distributors navigate an increasingly complex landscape, the need for expert guidance and seamless access to innovative solutions has never been greater. Electris360 offers a unique combination of industry knowledge, strategic manufacturer partnerships, and a commitment to customer success. By partnering with Electris360, distributors can enhance efficiency, drive profitability, and deliver greater value to their customers—powering the future of the electrical industry together.

About Electris360

Electris360 is a premier electrical manufacturers rep group committed to ensuring distributors, installers, specifiers, and end-users have the best access to the industry's people, products, tools, and services. With a collective purpose and singular pursuit, Electris360 has joined forces with a unified team of industry experts from RB Sales, Electro-Rep, and Fields Electrical Sales. With more than 200 years of combined experience, we provide access to a complete portfolio of powerful solutions across vast territories. Additionally, Electris360 extends support to electrical customers that span testing solutions access products, healthcare, data centers, wastewater, food processing, service providers, engineering firms, contractors, and more.

