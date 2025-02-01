Toobit Introduces Better Pricing with Lower Spot Trading Fees

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset trading platform Toobit today unveils a newly optimized pricing structure designed to enhance cost efficiency for its users. The updated fee plan significantly reduces overall trading costs while offering even greater discounts for the exchange's loyal clients.

Spot traders will receive at least a 50% discount on new trades, with higher discounts afforded towards spot makers and the exchange’s VIP traders.





Shown: Lowered fees across all different VIP tiers on Toobit

“Spot trading remains an integral part of Toobit’s architecture,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. “While we are undoubtedly proud of our large selection of futures products, trader interest in spot trading has kept us busy behind the scenes, focusing on delivering better and more transparent spot trading conditions for our users.”

As an example, a trader with an average trade size of $5,000 per trade will see a fee change from $10 to just under $4, should they place limit orders. Traders that have attained a higher VIP status from increased trade volumes will also receive a more notable discount.

This change is part of a broader commitment to making trading more accessible to retail traders by the spot and futures exchange, who has over the years delivered faster execution, improved liquidity, and tighter spreads on all its trading instruments.

Traders interested in the full list of Toobit's fees, including the platform's fees for its Futures products, can visit its fee structure page at https://www.toobit.com/vip

