3rd February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 31st January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,063 Lowest price per share (pence): 712.00 Highest price per share (pence): 718.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 715.5588

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 715.5588 11,063 712.00 718.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 31 January 2025 08:09:39 114 715.00 XLON 00320550589TRLO1 31 January 2025 08:46:51 11 713.00 XLON 00320562935TRLO1 31 January 2025 08:46:51 238 713.00 XLON 00320562936TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:07:20 93 713.00 XLON 00320568828TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:07:20 29 713.00 XLON 00320568829TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:18:55 115 716.00 XLON 00320573976TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:21:37 119 715.00 XLON 00320574816TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:27:21 124 716.00 XLON 00320576248TRLO1 31 January 2025 09:35:48 119 716.00 XLON 00320579288TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:32:58 5 716.00 XLON 00320593368TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:32:58 11 716.00 XLON 00320593369TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:32:58 106 716.00 XLON 00320593370TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:41:09 243 718.00 XLON 00320593797TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:41:09 243 717.00 XLON 00320593798TRLO1 31 January 2025 10:52:36 125 717.00 XLON 00320594082TRLO1 31 January 2025 11:25:17 13 715.00 XLON 00320594920TRLO1 31 January 2025 11:25:17 102 715.00 XLON 00320594921TRLO1 31 January 2025 11:42:51 115 714.00 XLON 00320595437TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:02:11 7 714.00 XLON 00320595905TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:02:11 14 714.00 XLON 00320595906TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:06:03 14 714.00 XLON 00320595979TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:06:03 13 714.00 XLON 00320595981TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:06:17 14 714.00 XLON 00320595985TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:27:30 45 717.00 XLON 00320596409TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:27:30 190 717.00 XLON 00320596410TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:34:15 25 716.00 XLON 00320596552TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:34:15 92 716.00 XLON 00320596553TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:34:15 117 716.00 XLON 00320596554TRLO1 31 January 2025 12:37:44 119 716.00 XLON 00320596668TRLO1 31 January 2025 13:01:36 121 716.00 XLON 00320597170TRLO1 31 January 2025 13:17:50 120 716.00 XLON 00320597416TRLO1 31 January 2025 13:28:26 159 716.00 XLON 00320597640TRLO1 31 January 2025 13:28:26 199 716.00 XLON 00320597641TRLO1 31 January 2025 13:28:26 243 715.00 XLON 00320597642TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:19 216 716.00 XLON 00320598631TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:19 262 716.00 XLON 00320598632TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:19 262 716.00 XLON 00320598633TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:19 7 716.00 XLON 00320598634TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:19 145 716.00 XLON 00320598635TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:07:51 127 716.00 XLON 00320598675TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:08:12 116 716.00 XLON 00320598683TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:08:12 9 716.00 XLON 00320598684TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:31:12 872 717.00 XLON 00320599688TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:31:16 589 717.00 XLON 00320599698TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 125 716.00 XLON 00320600004TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 28 716.00 XLON 00320600005TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 97 716.00 XLON 00320600006TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 125 716.00 XLON 00320600007TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 124 716.00 XLON 00320600008TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:36:08 115 715.00 XLON 00320600009TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:47:10 249 716.00 XLON 00320600396TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:47:10 125 716.00 XLON 00320600397TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:57:51 124 715.00 XLON 00320600834TRLO1 31 January 2025 14:57:51 124 715.00 XLON 00320600835TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:03:27 358 716.00 XLON 00320601135TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:19:52 484 716.00 XLON 00320601955TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:22:00 57 715.00 XLON 00320602052TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:22:00 58 715.00 XLON 00320602053TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:22:00 115 715.00 XLON 00320602054TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:22:00 116 714.00 XLON 00320602055TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:40:32 359 715.00 XLON 00320602982TRLO1 31 January 2025 15:46:48 811 715.00 XLON 00320603216TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:00:27 366 714.00 XLON 00320603669TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:00:32 231 714.00 XLON 00320603672TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:00:52 115 713.00 XLON 00320603687TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:03:16 387 714.00 XLON 00320603965TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:03:16 102 714.00 XLON 00320603966TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:05:51 20 713.00 XLON 00320604078TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:05:51 103 713.00 XLON 00320604079TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:13:20 72 712.00 XLON 00320604754TRLO1 31 January 2025 16:13:20 51 712.00 XLON 00320604755TRLO1

