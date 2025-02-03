Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

3rd February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:31st January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,063
Lowest price per share (pence):712.00
Highest price per share (pence):718.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):715.5588

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON715.558811,063712.00718.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
31 January 2025 08:09:39114715.00XLON00320550589TRLO1
31 January 2025 08:46:5111713.00XLON00320562935TRLO1
31 January 2025 08:46:51238713.00XLON00320562936TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:07:2093713.00XLON00320568828TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:07:2029713.00XLON00320568829TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:18:55115716.00XLON00320573976TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:21:37119715.00XLON00320574816TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:27:21124716.00XLON00320576248TRLO1
31 January 2025 09:35:48119716.00XLON00320579288TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:32:585716.00XLON00320593368TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:32:5811716.00XLON00320593369TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:32:58106716.00XLON00320593370TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:41:09243718.00XLON00320593797TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:41:09243717.00XLON00320593798TRLO1
31 January 2025 10:52:36125717.00XLON00320594082TRLO1
31 January 2025 11:25:1713715.00XLON00320594920TRLO1
31 January 2025 11:25:17102715.00XLON00320594921TRLO1
31 January 2025 11:42:51115714.00XLON00320595437TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:02:117714.00XLON00320595905TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:02:1114714.00XLON00320595906TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:06:0314714.00XLON00320595979TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:06:0313714.00XLON00320595981TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:06:1714714.00XLON00320595985TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:27:3045717.00XLON00320596409TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:27:30190717.00XLON00320596410TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:34:1525716.00XLON00320596552TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:34:1592716.00XLON00320596553TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:34:15117716.00XLON00320596554TRLO1
31 January 2025 12:37:44119716.00XLON00320596668TRLO1
31 January 2025 13:01:36121716.00XLON00320597170TRLO1
31 January 2025 13:17:50120716.00XLON00320597416TRLO1
31 January 2025 13:28:26159716.00XLON00320597640TRLO1
31 January 2025 13:28:26199716.00XLON00320597641TRLO1
31 January 2025 13:28:26243715.00XLON00320597642TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:19216716.00XLON00320598631TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:19262716.00XLON00320598632TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:19262716.00XLON00320598633TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:197716.00XLON00320598634TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:19145716.00XLON00320598635TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:07:51127716.00XLON00320598675TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:08:12116716.00XLON00320598683TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:08:129716.00XLON00320598684TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:31:12872717.00XLON00320599688TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:31:16589717.00XLON00320599698TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:08125716.00XLON00320600004TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:0828716.00XLON00320600005TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:0897716.00XLON00320600006TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:08125716.00XLON00320600007TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:08124716.00XLON00320600008TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:36:08115715.00XLON00320600009TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:47:10249716.00XLON00320600396TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:47:10125716.00XLON00320600397TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:57:51124715.00XLON00320600834TRLO1
31 January 2025 14:57:51124715.00XLON00320600835TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:03:27358716.00XLON00320601135TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:19:52484716.00XLON00320601955TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:22:0057715.00XLON00320602052TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:22:0058715.00XLON00320602053TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:22:00115715.00XLON00320602054TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:22:00116714.00XLON00320602055TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:40:32359715.00XLON00320602982TRLO1
31 January 2025 15:46:48811715.00XLON00320603216TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:00:27366714.00XLON00320603669TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:00:32231714.00XLON00320603672TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:00:52115713.00XLON00320603687TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:03:16387714.00XLON00320603965TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:03:16102714.00XLON00320603966TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:05:5120713.00XLON00320604078TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:05:51103713.00XLON00320604079TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:13:2072712.00XLON00320604754TRLO1
31 January 2025 16:13:2051712.00XLON00320604755TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970