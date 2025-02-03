Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for January 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 3rd of February 2025 - Today Virtune announces that it has finalized its monthly rebalancing for Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki (ISIN code SE0023260716).

In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP

Index allocation as of 31st of January (before rebalancing):

XRP: 17.99%

Litecoin: 15.47%

Solana: 14.94%

Chainlink: 14.81%

Cardano: 13.65%

Avalanche: 11.85%

Uniswap: 11.28%

Index allocation as of 31st of January (after rebalancing):

XRP: 14.29%

Litecoin: 14.29%

Solana: 14.29%

Chainlink: 14.29%

Cardano: 14.29%

Avalanche: 14.29%

Uniswap: 14.29%

In connection with this month's rebalancing, there is no change in the crypto assets included in the index. Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP outcome for January was: +8.75%.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.

In January, the market showed a mixed performance across major assets. XRP led the way with a significant growth of 46% throughout the month, while other major altcoins also performed strongly, such as Chainlink with a 25.30% increase and Solana with a 22.30% rise. However, the weakest performance came from Uniswap, which saw a decline of 11.10% in January.

The performance of the crypto assets included in Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP in January:

XRP: +46%

Chainlink: +25.30%

Litecoin +24.30%

Solana: +22.30%

Cardano: +11.60%

Avalanche: -3.72%

Uniswap -11.10%

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital.