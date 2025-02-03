Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 24 January 2025
|29,400
|546.03
|16,053,377
|Monday, 27 January 2025
|1,800
|541.71
|975,078
|Tuesday, 28 January 2025
|1,900
|543.21
|1,032,099
|Wednesday, 29 January 2025
|1,800
|541.91
|975,438
|Thursday, 30 January 2025
|1,800
|554.84
|998,712
|Friday, 31 January 2025
|1,600
|557.38
|891,808
|In the period 27 January 2025 - 31 January 2025
|8,900
|547.54
|4,873,135
|Accumulated until 31 January 2025
|38,300
|546.38
|20,926,512
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,008,213 treasury shares corresponding to 8.03% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
