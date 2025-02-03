Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average priceAmount  
Accumulated until 24 January 202529,400546.0316,053,377  
Monday, 27 January 20251,800541.71975,078  
Tuesday, 28 January 20251,900543.211,032,099  
Wednesday, 29 January 20251,800541.91975,438  
Thursday, 30 January 20251,800554.84998,712  
Friday, 31 January 20251,600557.38891,808  
In the period 27 January 2025 - 31 January 20258,900547.544,873,135  
Accumulated until 31 January 202538,300546.3820,926,512  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,008,213 treasury shares corresponding to 8.03% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

