Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 24 January 2025 29,400 546.03 16,053,377 Monday, 27 January 2025 1,800 541.71 975,078 Tuesday, 28 January 2025 1,900 543.21 1,032,099 Wednesday, 29 January 2025 1,800 541.91 975,438 Thursday, 30 January 2025 1,800 554.84 998,712 Friday, 31 January 2025 1,600 557.38 891,808 In the period 27 January 2025 - 31 January 2025 8,900 547.54 4,873,135 Accumulated until 31 January 2025 38,300 546.38 20,926,512 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,008,213 treasury shares corresponding to 8.03% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

