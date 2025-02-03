Correction in dates: Disclosure of AS Tallinna Vesi's results in 2025

In 2025, the results of the Company will be disclosed on the following dates:

7 February 2025      Q4 results for 2024 and preliminary unaudited results for 2024

25 April 2025            Q1 financial results for 2025 and audited results for 2024, dividend proposal and the agenda of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

01 August 2025        Q2 financial results for 2025

31 October 2025      Q3 financial results for 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned for 22 May 2025.


Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 200


