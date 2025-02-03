Edible Garden Starts Shipping Walmart New Offering - Fresh-Cut Basil

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with Walmart. The Company is adding value size fresh-cut basil to its product assortment at Walmart locations. This strategic addition underscores Edible Garden’s ongoing commitment to sustainable farming practices and its dedication to reducing environmental impact through Walmart’s Project Gigaton.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Walmart by introducing our value size cut basil to their existing locations," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "This expansion advances our mission to provide fresh, sustainable produce while optimizing supply chain efficiencies. By utilizing existing trucking routes and distribution networks, we eliminate unnecessary food miles, reducing emissions and further supporting Walmart’s Project Gigaton."

“In 2024, we accelerated our sustainability efforts, achieving significant year-over-year improvements. We proudly reduced fuel demand by 28,870 gallons, a 183% increase over 2023, and avoided emissions equivalent to 131 passenger cars, marking a 142% improvement. These results stem from enhanced route planning and backhauling efficiencies, allowing us to streamline logistics while maintaining exceptional service."

“The addition of value size fresh-cut basil not only delivers high-quality herbs to Walmart shoppers but also reinforces our ability to meet demand while maintaining industry-leading fill rates. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission drives efficiency at every stage of the supply chain, leveraging our proprietary GreenThumb™ technology and innovative greenhouse practices to redefine how fresh produce is grown, packaged, and distributed. Expanding our Walmart partnership strengthens this mission, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable food production and supporting Walmart’s goal of eliminating one billion metric tons of emissions by 2030."

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

