Rightworks names seasoned executive Jenny Buchholz as new Chief Financial Officer

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced it has named Jenny Buchholz as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 3, 2025. Reporting to CEO Joel Hughes, Buchholz will lead the finance function as the company continues to expand into new markets and deliver its award-winning OneSpace platform at scale. In her role, Buchholz will support the company’s goals and strategic initiatives with her extensive financial experience in strategy, governance and risk management.

"I'm excited to welcome Jenny Buchholz as the newest member of our executive team at Rightworks,” said Hughes. “Her progressive experience as a leader and track record for optimizing growth across a variety of industries will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve the profession.”

Buchholz joins Rightworks with more than two decades of experience in senior finance leadership roles. She recently held the position of CFO at Cisive, a global background screening firm, where she built out FP&A capabilities, implemented rigorous forecasting and KPI reporting and led integration efforts for acquired companies. Previously, Buchholz managed capital structure and cash flow, and enhanced functional areas of FP&A, accounting, pricing and planning as CFO at Captivate Communications, a digital advertising company. Additionally, she has held finance leadership roles at eBay/PayPal, Knotel and Discovery Communications. Buchholz earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

"This is an exciting time to join Rightworks and I am looking forward to working with a team that has decades of experience in advancing the accounting profession,” said Buchholz. “I'm thrilled to leverage my experience to support the company’s strategic vision and continue to drive financial excellence so we can deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e50626ac-7bac-4c03-a5ff-64cb16865ff4