Email Marketing Software Market to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized Customer Engagement | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Email Marketing Software Market Size Analysis:
“The SNS Insider report highlights that the Email Marketing Software Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.39% from 2024 to 2032.”
Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Email Marketing Software Market
The email marketing software market is flourishing on account of some key drivers. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming every aspect of marketing, and email marketing is no exception. These technologies have brought efficiency and engagement making them one of the necessities of modern marketing techniques. The recent increase of people using responsive email templates extended the range of email marketing campaigns due to mobile phones and tablets. This is the trend that businesses are capitalizing on to reach out to audiences that cannot or do not have time to watch traditional media content. As data privacy becomes more and more important with regulations like GDPR and CCPA, many vendors now emphasize security features and consent management tools. Consequently, the emphasis on trust-building measures is boosting customer confidence and providing momentum to the market.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Mailchimp – Mailchimp Marketing Platform
- Constant Contact – Constant Contact Email Marketing
- SendGrid – SendGrid Email API
- HubSpot – HubSpot Email Marketing Software
- GetResponse – GetResponse Email Marketing
- ActiveCampaign – ActiveCampaign Email Marketing Automation
- AWeber – AWeber Email Marketing
- Benchmark Email – Benchmark Email Marketing Platform
- Moosend – Moosend Email Marketing Automation
- Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd– Campaign Monitor Email Marketing
- MailerLite – MailerLite Email Marketing
- Omnisend – Omnisend Email Marketing Automation
- ConvertKit – ConvertKit Email Marketing Software
- Sendinblue – Sendinblue Email Marketing and Automation
- Drip – Drip Email Marketing Automation
Email Marketing Software Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 1.4 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 3.8 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.39% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
| • Expanding online retail has increased the demand for email tools to manage promotions, abandoned carts, and customer retention.
• Businesses are increasingly leveraging email marketing as a cost-effective tool for customer engagement and ROI optimization.
Email Marketing Growth Dynamics: B2C Leadership and B2B Acceleration by Channel
The B2C segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest part of the market at 59% in 2023, due to the large audience it engages where consumers can be easily targeted with personalized offers and promotional content. Email marketing is the lifeblood of retail and e-commerce businesses looking to create sustainable sales and repeat customers.
B2B Segment The B2B segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of lead nurturing, account-based marketing, and professional interactions through email marketing. Better analytics and automation tools are helping B2B marketers drive more return on investment.
Email Marketing Advancements: Reporting & Analytics Leadership and Customer Management Growth by Application
The Reporting and Analytics segment leads the market and accounts for a significant revenue share in 2023, as enterprises focus more on making data-based decisions to maximize campaign performance. Such tools offer valuable insights into customer behavior and campaign performance.
Customer Management is projected to grow at the fastest rate primarily due to the growing need to sustain relations and boost retention ratios. The expansion of this segment is driven by features such as CRM integration, and automated follow-ups.
Email Marketing Deployment Trends: Cloud-Based Dominance and On-Premise Growth Dynamics
The Cloud-based segment was the largest market end-user in 2023 with a substantial revenue share of 61% due to its scalable, affordable, and flexible features. This allows a company to leverage email marketing tools while not carrying expensive infrastructure costs in the beginning. Ease getting campaigns managed from anywhere, real-time updates, and integration with other platforms make sure the consumption of cloud solutions is rightly utilized which triggers a rapid adoption of cloud solutions.
The On-premise deployment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during 2024 and 2032 owing to the increasing requirement of organizations to manage, and protect their data as well as customize solutions. On-prem deployments put the email marketing infrastructure on business grounds while being able to comply with stringent data privacy regulations. This makes on-premise solutions highly attractive for industries with heightened security needs such as financial services and health care.
Email Marketing Software Market Segmentation:
By Channel
- B2B
- B2C
By Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
By Enterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Application
- Email Lead Generation
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Management
- Template Management
- Reporting and Analytics
- Others
By End - Use
- Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecommunication
- Retail
- Information Technology-enabled Service (ITeS)
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods
- Travel and Transportation
- Others
Regional Outlook on Email Marketing: North American Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of 39% in 2023, which is mainly due to a strong presence of key market players, the development of technology infrastructure, and the widespread implementation of digital marketing approaches, which are expected to grow at shoot up rates year by year. The maturity of the business environment in the region, where the majority of enterprises — especially in the retail, e-commerce, and technology space — have been investing a considerable amount in email marketing solutions.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032 due to the rapid digitalization and market demand for an efficient solution in cloud-based and mobile-based technology combined with higher smartphone penetration.
Recent Developments of 2024 in Email Marketing Software: Innovations by Month and Company
In January, Mailchimp Launched advanced AI-powered analytics for campaign optimization.
In March, Constant Contact: Introduced new integrations with e-commerce platforms.
