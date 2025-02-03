Digital Evidence Management Market to Surpass USD 19.25B by 2032 Driven by Tech Advancements & Cybercrime | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Evidence Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Digital Evidence Management Market size was USD 7.52 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.25 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Technological Advancements Fuel Growth in the Digital Evidence Management Market

The Digital Evidence Management Market is expanding fast as more digital data from devices such as smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT) increases. Legal bodies and law enforcement agencies struggle to handle and process this evidence while complying with regulations. Advances in technology, including AI, ML, and blockchain, are transforming DEM systems by analyzing data automatically, detecting anomalies, and offering secure, tamper-proof evidence management. These technologies are enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and security, leading to the demand for affordable, trustworthy DEM solutions, and fueling competition and market growth





Digital Evidence Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.52 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.0 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies like AI and Blockchain Drives the Digital Evidence Management Market



•Rising Incidence of Cybercrime and Need for Efficient Digital Forensics Solutions Boost the Market Demand

Segment Analysis

By Component

The Software segment is projected to dominate the Digital Evidence Management market, holding a significant share of 43.00% in 2023. This control is due to the essential role that software performs in the automation of gathering, storing, and analyzing digital evidence. With growing amounts of data, particularly from video surveillance and digital files, software solutions play a vital role in handling this information securely and effectively.

The Services segment, experiencing a rapid growth rate of 12.50% CAGR in the forecasted period 2024-2032, reflects the increasing demand for specialized consulting, implementation, and support services. With complex and customized DEM solutions being deployed across different industries, services that offer tailored solutions for evidence management are becoming indispensable.

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies dominate the market, holding a 59.00% market share in 2023. Law enforcement authorities need sophisticated Digital Evidence Management solutions to manage key evidence like surveillance video, digital data, and mobile data in criminal investigations. The need for real-time evidence tracking and storage software solutions is seen with solutions like Axon's Evidence.com.

The Criminal Justice Agencies segment is witnessing the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 11.61% in the forecasted period. This growth is attributed to the increased use of DEM solutions at all stages of criminal justice, from investigations and prosecutions to legal proceedings. As the volume of digital evidence grows, these agencies need reliable, efficient solutions to ensure proper evidence handling and legal compliance.

Digital Evidence Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Services

Digital Investigation and Consulting

System Integration

Support and maintenance

Training and Education

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies

Criminal Justice Agencies





Key Regional Developments

North America is the dominant region in the Digital Evidence Management market in 2023, holding the largest market share of 43%. the reasons for North America's leadership is that this region boasts high-tech infrastructures, efficient law enforcement agencies, and stringent regulatory systems over data security. For example, in the United States, DEM solutions have gained widespread implementation through the federal, or central, agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security, and local law enforcement agencies.

Asia Pacific, is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period. The reason for this growth is the use of digital technologies and the rise of cybercrime across emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. More regions are requiring Digital Evidence Management solutions to handle the growing threat of cybersecurity attacks.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, IBM launched the IBM Security QRadar Suite to streamline and enhance security analysts’ expertise across the incident lifecycle. This suite expands the QRadar brand to encompass comprehensive security threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities, supported by significant investments in portfolio innovation.

In May 2023, Axon, a leading public safety technology provider, secured a 10-year agreement with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office to manage digital evidence using Axon Justice Premier. This highlights law enforcement agencies' growing adoption of advanced digital evidence management systems.

