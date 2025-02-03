DP World Callao: Pioneering Growth, Sustainability in 2024

LIMA, Peru, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, celebrated a transformative year in 2024 as the operator of the South Pier at the Port of Callao. With over $1 billion in investments and the completion of groundbreaking infrastructure projects, DP World Callao reaffirmed its position as Peru’s leading container terminal, driving the nation’s foreign trade and agro-exports.

Key Achievements in 2024

Expansion of the South Pier : In June, DP World Callao unveiled the expanded South Pier, increasing the terminal’s length to 1,050 meters. This expansion allows the terminal to accommodate three large vessels simultaneously. The addition of three new gantry cranes and 12 all-electric yard cranes has made the facility one of the most advanced in the region. With an 80% boost in capacity, the terminal handled 1.96 million containers in 2024 — a 19% increase over 2023.

: In June, DP World Callao unveiled the expanded South Pier, increasing the terminal’s length to 1,050 meters. This expansion allows the terminal to accommodate three large vessels simultaneously. The addition of three new gantry cranes and 12 all-electric yard cranes has made the facility one of the most advanced in the region. With an 80% boost in capacity, the terminal handled 1.96 million containers in 2024 — a 19% increase over 2023. Operational Excellence : Throughout the year, DP World Callao serviced 901 ships, including the landmark arrival of the APL Fullerton in September. As the largest vessel to ever to dock at a Peruvian port with a capacity of over 17,200 TEUs, its arrival underscored the terminal’s ability to efficiently handle mega-vessels, strengthening Peru’s integration into global shipping routes.

: Throughout the year, DP World Callao serviced 901 ships, including the landmark arrival of the APL Fullerton in September. As the largest vessel to ever to dock at a Peruvian port with a capacity of over 17,200 TEUs, its arrival underscored the terminal’s ability to efficiently handle mega-vessels, strengthening Peru’s integration into global shipping routes. Sustainability Leadership : In April, DP World Callao took a major step toward decarbonization by inaugurating the first electric charging station in a Latin American port terminal. The station powers a fleet of 20 fully electric internal transport trucks, the largest in the region. These efforts align with DP World’s global goal to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, with Callao on track for a 90% reduction by the same year.

: In April, DP World Callao took a major step toward decarbonization by inaugurating the first electric charging station in a Latin American port terminal. The station powers a fleet of 20 fully electric internal transport trucks, the largest in the region. These efforts align with DP World’s global goal to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, with Callao on track for a 90% reduction by the same year. Peru Brand Certification: DP World Callao became the first port terminal in Peru to receive the license to use the Peru Brand, recognizing 18 years of contributions to national exports and economic growth. The terminal plays a vital role in Peru’s agro-export sector, facilitating nearly 40% of agricultural exports, including 85% of the country’s blueberry shipments.

Community Contributions

DP World Callao reinforced its commitment to social impact through education and charity initiatives:

Educational Support: In November, the company hosted the 12th DP World Race, a charity sports event dedicated to raising funds for educational and social infrastructure in Callao. This initiative has improved facilities in six schools, benefiting nearly 3,000 students in the region.



Looking Ahead

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, said: “The expansion of the South Pier and our sustainability achievements mark a new era for DP World Callao. These milestones not only reinforce our position as Peru’s leading container terminal but also demonstrate our commitment to connecting Peru to the world through innovation and operational excellence.”

As DP World Callao looks to the future, its focus remains on driving international trade, advancing sustainability, and delivering long-term value to the communities it serves. By continuing to innovate and invest in Peru’s logistics infrastructure, the terminal is poised to play a central role in the nation’s economic development.

