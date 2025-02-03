Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market to Reach USD 6.01 Billion, Globally, by 2032, at 7.2% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Electronic Flight Bag ( EFB ) Market Size was valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Electronic Flight Bags Revolutionizing Aviation Efficiency and Fuel Economy

An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a vital tool used by flight crews to manage operations effectively and ensure smooth aircraft handling. EFBs store essential information such as flight logs, charts, airport details, weather data, and route information, allowing pilots to access real-time data for better decision-making. By minimizing the weight of physical documents, EFBs enhance fuel efficiency, contributing to reduced operational costs. The growing number of commercial aircraft, driven by rising passenger numbers and increasing flights, is a primary driver for the expansion of the EFB market. Airlines are investing in EFB technology to optimize fuel consumption, especially with rising fuel costs. EFBs also improve the accuracy of operations, which is critical for minimizing maintenance costs and enhancing safety. Traditional pilot bags, which weighed up to 40 pounds, have been replaced with lightweight EFBs weighing just 5 pounds, further reducing aircraft weight and improving overall efficiency.

Get a Sample Report of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1302

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Esterline CMC Electronics (PilotView EFB, CMA-1100 Display Unit)

(PilotView EFB, CMA-1100 Display Unit) Honeywell (Primus Epic EFB, GoDirect Flight Bag Pro)

(Primus Epic EFB, GoDirect Flight Bag Pro) Ramco Systems (Aviation M&E MRO Software, Ramco Aviation Analytics)

(Aviation M&E MRO Software, Ramco Aviation Analytics) UTC Aerospace Systems (Electronic Flight Folder, Onboard EFB System)

(Electronic Flight Folder, Onboard EFB System) Teledyne Controls LLC (GroundLink EFB, Aircraft Data Router)

(GroundLink EFB, Aircraft Data Router) DAC International Inc (GDC64 Tablet Adapter, Gen-X EFB Mounting Solutions)

(GDC64 Tablet Adapter, Gen-X EFB Mounting Solutions) The Boeing Company (Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, Class 3 EFB System)

(Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, Class 3 EFB System) Navarro AB (NAVSystem EFB, NAVBag Solution)

(NAVSystem EFB, NAVBag Solution) Lufthansa Systems (Lido/eRouteManual, Lido/mPilot)

(Lido/eRouteManual, Lido/mPilot) International Flight Support (CrewBriefing EFB, Paperless Flight Bag)

(CrewBriefing EFB, Paperless Flight Bag) L-3 Communications Holdings Inc (ProVision EFB, Class 2 EFB Solution)

(ProVision EFB, Class 2 EFB Solution) Thales Group (TopWings EFB, FlytLINK Communications Suite)

(TopWings EFB, FlytLINK Communications Suite) Astronautics Corporation of America (Nexis Flight Deck, AeroShield EFB System)

(Nexis Flight Deck, AeroShield EFB System) CMC Electronics (PilotView EFB, CMA-9000 Flight Management System)

(PilotView EFB, CMA-9000 Flight Management System) Thales (Avionics Suite EFB, TopFlight FMS)

(Avionics Suite EFB, TopFlight FMS) Airbus Group SE (FlySmart EFB, Skywise Digital Solutions)

(FlySmart EFB, Skywise Digital Solutions) Flightman (EFB Software Suite, Flightman Module-Based Platform)

(EFB Software Suite, Flightman Module-Based Platform) Rockwell Collins Inc (ARINCDirect EFB, Pro Line Fusion EFB)

(ARINCDirect EFB, Pro Line Fusion EFB) The Boeing Company (Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, Class 3 EFB System).

Portable EFBs Lead Market Share, While Installed and General Aviation Segments Show Strong Growth Potential

By Type

In 2023, the Portable segment dominated the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market, accounting for 73% of the revenue. Portable EFBs, including tablets and laptops, offer lightweight, flexible solutions that provide pilots with easy access to essential flight data, documents, and real-time information. Companies like Honeywell and Teledyne Controls LLC have advanced portable EFB solutions such as GoDirect Flight Bag Pro and GroundLink EFB.

The Installed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.16%, with integrated avionics systems offering enhanced reliability, connectivity, and integration. Key players like Thales Group and Boeing lead in this segment's development.

By Platform

In 2023, the commercial aviation segment held the largest share of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market, contributing 60% of the revenue. This dominance is driven by the high volume of commercial aircraft and the growing need for efficiency and safety in flight operations. EFB solutions in commercial aviation allow pilots to access real-time flight plans, weather data, and charts, reducing reliance on paper materials and improving decision-making.

The Business and General Aviation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increased EFB adoption in smaller aircraft to enhance flight management, navigation, and safety. Companies like ForeFlight and Garmin are leading this trend with integrated EFB solutions.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1302

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Portable

Installed

By Platform

Commercial Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

North America Leads EFB Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market, with a 37% market share, driven by its advanced aviation infrastructure and substantial investments in technology. Major U.S. airlines like Delta and American Airlines have been pioneers in adopting EFB systems, improving operations, efficiency, and complying with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards. The FAA has encouraged EFB utilization to enhance safety and operational effectiveness, boosting adoption rates. Additionally, the presence of key EFB technology suppliers in the region supports market growth by offering innovative solutions tailored to the aviation sector's needs.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market for EFBs, expected to see a CAGR exceeding 8.47% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid development in aviation sectors of countries like China, Japan, and India, along with the shift to paperless cockpits, is driving this growth, as airlines adopt EFB technologies to improve flight operations and safety.

Purchase an Enterprise User License of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Report at 40% Discount @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1302

Recent Development

On June 27, 2024, Airbus selected Honeywell’s Flight Management System (FMS) for its A320, A330, and A350 aircraft to improve operational efficiency, reliability, and safety. The new FMS, which integrates with Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) for enhanced pilot workload management and fuel savings, features hardware 15 times more capable than previous versions and enables future upgrades without hardware changes. development extends Honeywell's 35-year partnership with Airbus.

On November 26, 2024, Lufthansa Systems announced that its Lido mPilot solution now allows iPad Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) to be mirrored on the A350's display units, enhancing situational awareness for pilots. This new feature will debut with Edelweiss Air’s A350 aircraft starting in early 2025, providing pilots with easier access to critical flight data.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Pricing Analysis (2023)

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Consumer Behavior and Adoption Trends (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Segmentation, by Platform

9. Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Segmentation, by Component

10. Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Segmentation, by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Insights of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/electronic-flight-bag-market-1302

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.