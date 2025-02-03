5G in Healthcare Market Size Projected to Hit USD 834.24 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 36.56% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G in Healthcare Market Size Analysis:

According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, the global 5g In Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 50.64 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to surge to USD 834.24 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.56% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Overview

The integration of 5G technology into healthcare is revolutionizing patient care by enabling high-speed, low-latency data transmission. This advancement facilitates real-time remote patient monitoring, telemedicine consultations, and the seamless operation of connected medical devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, highlighting the need for robust and efficient communication networks. The deployment of 5G networks addresses these needs by providing the necessary infrastructure for advanced healthcare applications. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized care are propelling the adoption of 5G-enabled healthcare solutions. However, challenges such as high deployment costs and data security concerns remain pertinent.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

China Mobile International Limited – 5G Healthcare Solutions, Remote Healthcare Monitoring, and Telemedicine Services.

Quectel – 5G IoT Modules, Healthcare Connectivity Solutions, and Smart Medical Devices.

TELUS International – TELUS 5G Health Services for Telemedicine, Remote Care, and Mobile Health Applications.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. – Huawei 5G-Enabled Healthcare Solutions, Telemedicine Infrastructure, and Connected Medical Devices.

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco 5G Healthcare Solutions for Telehealth Platforms and Secure Healthcare Communications.

Orange – Orange 5G-Powered Remote Monitoring Solutions, Connected Medical Devices, and Healthcare IoT.

NEC Corporation – NEC 5G Network Solutions for Healthcare, Telemedicine, and Remote Patient Management Systems.

Fibocom Wireless Inc. – 5G IoT Modules for Healthcare Devices and Connected Medical Equipment.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm 5G Chips for Healthcare Devices, Wearables, and Remote Monitoring.

Ericsson – Ericsson 5G-enabled Healthcare Network Infrastructure and IoT Solutions for Remote Patient Monitoring.

Nokia Corporation – Nokia 5G Healthcare Connectivity, Smart Medical Devices, and Remote Health Monitoring Solutions.

China Mobile Limited – 5G-Based Telehealth Solutions and Smart Healthcare Services.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. – Samsung 5G-Enabled Smart Healthcare Devices, Wearables, and Mobile Health Applications

5G in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 50.64 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 834.24 billion CAGR CAGR of 36.56% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The adoption of 5G technology is transforming healthcare delivery through enhanced telemedicine, real-time patient monitoring, and cutting-edge surgical innovations

Segment Analysis

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the 5G healthcare market, accounting for 70.4% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the essential role of hardware components, such as connected medical devices, wearables, sensors, and diagnostic tools, which are crucial for enabling 5G functionalities in healthcare. These devices facilitate real-time data collection and transmission, essential for patient monitoring, diagnostics, and treatment planning. The hardware infrastructure serves as the backbone for 5G-enabled healthcare services, supporting advancements in telemedicine, remote patient care, and healthcare automation.

The services segment is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing need for network management, consulting, and support services to deploy and maintain 5G systems. As healthcare providers expand their use of 5G-enabled devices and systems, the demand for services such as 5G network optimization, integration, and maintenance is expanding rapidly.

By Application

The remote patient monitoring (RPM) application segment led the market in 2023, representing approximately 66.2% of the market share. This prominence is due to the increasing reliance on IoT-enabled devices that continuously track patients' vital signs, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. RPM enables healthcare providers to manage chronic conditions and offer more personalized care to patients in remote locations, improving accessibility and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

The connected medical devices segment is the fastest-growing application of 5G in healthcare, fueled by the increasing integration of advanced devices into the healthcare ecosystem. Devices such as wearable sensors, implants, smart diagnostic tools, and home-based health monitoring devices leverage 5G’s fast data transmission capabilities to deliver real-time health information to healthcare providers. These devices aid in continuous patient monitoring, improving early diagnosis, and facilitating remote care.

5G in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Services

By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Connected Medical Devices

AR/VR

Connected Ambulance

Asset Tracking

By End Use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End Users

Recent Developments

October 2023: A Malaysian telecommunications provider partnered with a leading healthcare company to enhance healthcare tourism through 5G-powered AI and telemedicine solutions. This collaboration aims to improve remote healthcare services and support the growth of medical tourism in the region.

September 2024: A major telecommunications company partnered with a hospital network to implement a cutting-edge 5G IoT integration network solution, significantly advancing 5G-powered healthcare infrastructure. This initiative enhances hospital operations and patient care through real-time data connectivity.

A major telecommunications company partnered with a hospital network to implement a cutting-edge 5G IoT integration network solution, significantly advancing 5G-powered healthcare infrastructure. This initiative enhances hospital operations and patient care through real-time data connectivity. September 2024: A technology firm launched its '5G Applications Lab' to drive digital transformation across sectors, including healthcare. The lab is expected to accelerate innovation in telemedicine, robotic surgery, and AI-driven diagnostics.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share of 34.5% in 2023, driven by strong digital healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of telemedicine, and favorable government initiatives supporting 5G deployment in the medical sector. The United States leads the region, with key players investing heavily in 5G healthcare applications, including remote surgery, AI-driven diagnostics, and IoT-enabled medical devices. The presence of major telecommunications providers and healthcare technology firms is further accelerating market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by large-scale investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing adoption of IoT in medical services. China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the region’s 5G healthcare transformation, with significant government-backed initiatives to integrate 5G into telemedicine and smart hospital solutions. India is also emerging as a key player, with the rapid expansion of 5G networks supporting healthcare advancements in rural and urban areas.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate and Market Penetration (2023)

5.2 5G Network Deployment in Healthcare (2023), by Region

5.3 Usage Trends: 5G-Enabled Healthcare Applications (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare IT Spending on 5G, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. 5G in Healthcare Market by Component

8. 5G in Healthcare Market by Application

9. 5G in Healthcare Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

