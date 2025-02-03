Lexitas Launches Award-Winning Case Tracking Tool eLaw® in Florida

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce the Florida rollout of its powerful case tracking tool, eLaw®.

More than 100,000 legal professionals and law firms already use eLaw®, the best-in-class, searchable, web-based docketing and calendaring software. Previously available only for New York and New Jersey trial courts and the U.S. district courts, the legal tech tool now has been expanded to Florida equipping legal professionals to monitor and manage all active and archived cases, dockets, and court calendars for Florida circuit courts. “For more than 14 years, eLaw® has helped legal professionals track matters accurately and efficiently, saving their staff time and unnecessary costs in New York, New Jersey, and now Florida,” said Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta. “Until eLaw®, lawyers and paralegals had no simple way to search all court data. We are excited to bring the most robust circuit court case information available to Florida courts, and we look forward to adding other jurisdictions soon.”

A robust, searchable, web-based docketing and calendaring software, eLaw® allows users to find their case and create alerts to be sent directly to them when any new updates are made to a selected case. The alerts also can be synchronized with calendars and case management systems, ensuring that legal professionals never miss an appearance or a deadline.

This personalized court calendar is one of the key features of eLaw®. By adding eLaw to any calendar or case management system, users can skip the manual entry of dates and receive instant access to all court decisions and calendar dates. Attorneys using eLaw appreciate the convenience of the alerts and notifications that allow them to track matters from anywhere, as well as the seamless integration with Outlook®, Google Calendar™, and smartphone calendars. eLaw® currently integrated with more than 6 case management systems and can be configured to sync with nearly any CMS. eLaw® has received several notable accolades, including being ranked as the best docketing and calendaring platform by the New York Law Journal for 14 consecutive years.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

For legal, insurance, and corporate leaders responsible for vital outcomes, Lexitas harnesses its proprietary technology to deliver highly responsive professional services that help move the practice, and the business, of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, registered agent services, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

