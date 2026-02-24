The Chase Agency Joins Lexitas

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology‑enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, today announced that The Chase Agency has joined Lexitas.

Founded more than 20 years ago, The Chase Agency is a highly respected provider of professional service of process and legal support services, known for its precision, accountability, and technology-driven approach. With strong coverage throughout New York and nationwide reach, The Chase Agency serves law firms and legal departments with reliable, compliant, and well-documented service solutions.

“I am excited to welcome The Chase Agency to the Lexitas family,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas. “The Chase Agency has built an exceptional reputation for accuracy, professionalism, and transparency in service of process. Their use of advanced documentation technology and commitment to client service align seamlessly with Lexitas’ mission to deliver best‑in‑class litigation support services. Their team will be a tremendous asset to our growing Process Service division.”

Josh Miller, President of The Chase Agency, said, “For more than two decades, The Chase Agency has focused on perfecting the service of process through attention to detail, legal knowledge, and innovation. Joining Lexitas allows us to expand that commitment while gaining access to enhanced resources, nationally scaled technology, and a platform that shares our belief in accountability and service excellence. This partnership enables us to better serve our clients while preserving the standards they trust.”

The Chase Agency is recognized for its comprehensive service offerings, including service of process, court services, skip tracing, notary services, and investigative support. The company distinguishes itself by using GPS‑ and time‑stamped photo documentation, law‑enforcement‑grade body cameras, and 24/7 client portal access, providing unmatched transparency, real‑time case updates, and detailed affidavits of service.

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.thechaseagency.com.

