DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Community Health Center, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations Community Health Center, Inc. (“CHC”). CHC learned of suspicious activity on or about January 2, 2025. To join this case, go HERE.

About Community Health Center, Inc.

CHC is an independent non-profit healthcare provider in Connecticut that provides more than 145,000 individuals with primary care services, including medicine, dentistry, and behavioral health.

What happened?

On or around January 2, 2025, CHC noticed unusual activity on its computer network. They launched an investigation and determined that on October 14, 2024, a skilled criminal hacker had accessed their systems and taken certain data, possibly including personal information. On January 30, 2025, CHC began notifying people affected by the breach.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Addresses

Phone Numbers

Emails

Diagnoses

Treatment Details

Test Results

Health Insurance Information

How many people were affected by the breach?

Up to 1,060,936 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the CHC data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

