RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 27 to 31 January 2025

Paris, 3 February 2025, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 27 to 31 January 2025

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 27 to 31 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market

(MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,668 24.7824 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2025 FR0013269123 12,385 24.7926 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2025 FR0013269123 3,311 24.7927 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/01/2025 FR0013269123 24,115 24.7972 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,533 24.9753 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2025 FR0013269123 12,207 24.9777 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2025 FR0013269123 3,402 24.9745 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/01/2025 FR0013269123 24,017 24.9735 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,516 24.8467 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2025 FR0013269123 11,979 24.8569 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2025 FR0013269123 3,440 24.8613 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 29/01/2025 FR0013269123 23,712 24.8586 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,691 25.1200 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2025 FR0013269123 12,580 25.1201 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2025 FR0013269123 3,629 25.1160 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 30/01/2025 FR0013269123 24,419 25.1217 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/01/2025 FR0013269123 2,000 25.2381 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/01/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 25.2418 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/01/2025 FR0013269123 3,000 25.2404 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 31/01/2025 FR0013269123 20,800 25.2464 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 205,404 24.9915

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 27 to 31 January 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

