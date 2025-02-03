RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 27 to 31 January 2025

Paris, 3 February 2025, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 27 to 31 January 2025
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 27 to 31 January 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market
(MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,668
|24.7824
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|12,385
|24.7926
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,311
|24.7927
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|24,115
|24.7972
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,533
|24.9753
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|12,207
|24.9777
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,402
|24.9745
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|24,017
|24.9735
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,516
|24.8467
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|11,979
|24.8569
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,440
|24.8613
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|29/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|23,712
|24.8586
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,691
|25.1200
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|12,580
|25.1201
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,629
|25.1160
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|30/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|24,419
|25.1217
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|31/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|25.2381
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|31/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|25.2418
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|31/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,000
|25.2404
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|31/01/2025
|FR0013269123
|20,800
|25.2464
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|205,404
|24.9915
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 27 to 31 January 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
- RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 27 to 31 January 2025