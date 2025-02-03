Red Cat Holdings to Host Investor and Analyst Day on February 27, 2025, in New York City

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, February 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. eastern time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The event will feature presentations by Jeff Thompson, Red Cat’s CEO; Geoffrey Hitchcock, Red Cat’s chief revenue officer and other members of the executive leadership team. Robert Imig, Head of USG Research and Development at Palantir Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) will also present a roadmap for its recently announced strategic partnership with RedCat.

Registration for the event is available on the Investor Relation’s section of Red Cat’s website https://redcat.red/investor-day/ . Registrants that are not attending in person will be emailed a link to a video recording of the event once it is available.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA-compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

