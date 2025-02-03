Top Tips For Getting Your SSDI Benefits As SSA Backlog Continues In 2025, Allsup Offers Solutions

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return-to-work services, disability financial solutions and veterans disability appeals, offers expert guidance and financial support to help individuals navigate the challenges of getting SSDI benefits in 2025. Difficulties continue for former workers with disabilities as the Social Security Administration (SSA) reports a backlog of more than 1 million claims pending at the application level in January’s release of their Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Performance Report.

The SSA reported progress in bringing down the application backlog during fiscal year 2024, with 1,177,974 claims pending; but the backlog remained higher than the start of the year, with 1,140,273 claims pending. Existing beneficiaries are seeing a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) at the start of this year. This increases the monthly average SSDI benefit to $1,580, up from $1,542 in 2024.

Allsup is helping claimants secure benefits faster and manage financial strain with its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions®, a combination of financial resources and assistance designed to help people with the pressures of longer waits at SSA.

“Allsup is dedicated to helping our customers mitigate the financial difficulties they experience both during and after receiving SSDI benefits. We’re here to guide claimants through the disability process and cope with the strain of long waits,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Once they’re approved, for those SSDI beneficiaries who reach medical stability – we also discuss the importance of exploring returning to work because of the financial necessity with today’s higher costs of living.”

Navigating the SSDI process can be challenging, but taking the right steps and using the resources provided can significantly improve chances of approval:

Submit a thorough and accurate application. Ensure your application includes all required documentation, such as detailed medical records and employment history. The experienced representatives at Allsup help individuals prepare strong, accurate applications to avoid unnecessary delays or denials. Ensure you have good medical evidence. Comprehensive medical records are essential for proving your inability to work. Allsup experts provide support in every step of the process, helping applicants maintain access to necessary medical care and ensuring critical documentation is available to support their claims. Act quickly to respond to SSA requests. Promptly respond to any requests for additional information or clarification from the SSA. Allsup helps individuals stay on top of these communications, ensuring timely and accurate responses that keep the process moving forward. Address financial strain during the process. The SSDI process can be financially stressful, but Allsup offers services to help applicants manage these challenges. Disability Financial Solutions® (DFS) , includes debt negotiation, medical bill reductions, and access to savings on everyday essentials, such as prescriptions and utilities, while waiting for SSA decisions. File a timely and strong appeal after denial. If your application is denied, pursuing an appeal with the right support is critical. Allsup has decades of experience representing claimants during the appeals process, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome. Begin with expert assistance. Starting the process with Allsup as your representative significantly improves the likelihood of approval. With 40 years of experience and a 97% success rate for claimants who complete the process, Allsup ensures applicants receive guidance tailored to their unique circumstances. In addition, national data show claimants with representatives get their benefits at a rate three times higher than those with no representative.

“The SSDI application process can feel overwhelming, especially with the added delays at the SSA,” Geist said. “By starting with expert assistance, claimants can avoid common pitfalls, strengthen their cases, and improve their chances of approval on the first try.”

For more than four decades, Allsup has helped over 400,000 individuals with disabilities successfully secure SSDI benefits. The SSDI experts at Allsup are known for leading clients through the SSDI claims process, which is often prolonged and may require multiple appeals with the SSA. While guiding clients through the complex SSDI process, Allsup also offers additional support to address financial challenges during the waiting period.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits or determining eligibility, visit allsup.help/cola-2025 or call 1-800-678-3276. In addition, Allsup offers a Refer-A-Friend program providing individuals the chance to help their loved ones secure SSDI benefits while receiving a $100 thank-you for sharing expert support. Learn more at Allsup.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment