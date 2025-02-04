Jabra Launches the PanaCast 40 VBS, the First 180-Degree Android-Powered Video Bar Designed for Small Rooms

Jabra extends its premium collaboration portfolio with PanaCast 40 VBS (Video Bar System), the only small room Android-bar that captures the entire room with 180-degree field of view

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISE -- Today, Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, announced the launch of the PanaCast 40 VBS, the only Android-powered video bar designed specifically for small meeting rooms that captures the entire room with 180-degree field-of-view (FoV). This latest innovation builds on the success of Jabra’s PanaCast 50 VBS, bringing the same powerful performance to smaller spaces in a more compact and cost-effective package.

As more organizations transition back to the office and hybrid work environments become the norm, the demand for efficient small meeting space solutions continues to grow. These spaces often pose unique challenges for video collaboration, as traditional solutions struggle to capture all participants equally—particularly those seated closer to the screen—while some lack video conferencing equipment altogether. This imbalance can result in empty meeting rooms and gaps in communication, underscoring the need for solutions that provide clear, inclusive experiences for everyone, regardless of location.

The PanaCast 40 VBS bridges this gap by delivering an all-in-one solution that transforms small meeting rooms into high-performing collaboration hubs. With its wide field of view, exceptional audio quality, and seamless usability, the PanaCast 40 VBS ensures every participant is seen and heard clearly, enabling organizations to fully utilize their small spaces and bring collaboration to new heights.

Redefining collaboration for small spaces

Globally, less than 3% of small meeting spaces, or huddle rooms, are video enabled*, leaving millions of these rooms underutilized and underserved. The PanaCast 40 VBS addresses this challenge with its innovative dual-camera systems, delivering a seamless 180-degree field of view through advanced stitching technology. This ensures full room coverage, making every participant clearly visible on video.

The video capabilities are matched by the advanced audio performance, which stems from the GN group-wide unique sound processing capabilities. The sound is powered by a single high-quality speaker and six microphones with adaptive beamforming. Intelligent audio algorithms enhance sound clarity for exceptional voice pickup, so every word is heard clearly and accurately, fostering more natural and engaging virtual interactions and ensuring remote participants feel fully included.

The PanaCast 40 VBS reimagines what’s possible for huddle rooms, transforming small spaces into comfortable collaboration areas and allowing facility managers to unlock the full potential of these underutilized spaces.

Designed for ease of use and rapid deployment

Designed with simplicity and ease of use at its core, the PanaCast 40 VBS offers a straightforward installation process—from unboxing to mounting to the first meeting. Its intuitive setup ensures that even first-time customers can get their systems up and running in seconds, making collaboration effortless.

New packaging enhances the deployment experience further by allowing provisioning without the need to remove the product from the box. The design also features easy cable routing, reducing installation time. The PanaCast 40 VBS is ideal for quick and easy installations in small rooms, such as Express Install for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

It also ensures a consistent and seamless experience for small meeting spaces by sharing many of the same accessories as its medium room counterpart, the PanaCast 50 VBS. This enables simplified operations for administrators and flexibility across different room sizes, making the PanaCast 40 VBS a versatile and efficient solution for modern office needs.

A future-proof investment

The PanaCast 40 VBS is built to adapt to the evolving needs of modern workplaces, particularly for small Android environments. With its certified compatibility for Android environments, it offers flexibility with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and BYOD deployment options.

To enhance usability and longevity, the PanaCast 40 VBS includes optional accessories such as a touch controller and a detachable faceplate for easy cleaning. It can also be purchased as a bundle, with both the PanaCast 40 VBS and the touch controller included. Seamless integration with ecosystem partners ensures a future-proof investment, complemented by up-to-date manageability through Jabra+ software and the reassurance of Jabra Warranty+ services.

Holger Reisinger, SVP Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra said: “The modern workplace is undergoing a transformation, with organizations reimagining how their spaces can drive productivity and collaboration. Small rooms, phone booths and huddle spaces are a cornerstone of this evolution, yet they’ve often been overlooked by traditional video solutions. With the PanaCast 40 VBS, we’re addressing this gap by delivering a flexible, intuitive, and future-proof Android solution that empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly, regardless of room size or platform preference.”

Key features of the PanaCast 40 VBS include:

Full-room coverage – 180-degree field-of-view with dual cameras and 4x digital zoom

Superior audio – 1 speaker and 6 microphones, enhanced by intelligent audio algorithms for crystal-clear sound and voice pickup

Streamlined setup – New packaging enables provisioning without removing the product from the box

Consistent experience – Shared touch controller and stand with the PanaCast 50 VBS medium room solution for seamless integration across spaces

Effortless installation – Simplified cable routing and protection for easy, clean setup

Flexible deployment – Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and BYOD setups

MDEP-based solution (Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform) – Delivers strengthened security and enhanced meeting experiences

Intelligent Meeting Space – Enables users to personalize and set virtual meeting space boundaries – perfect for open-plan offices or glass-walled rooms

Always up to date – Managed via Jabra+, ensuring the latest features and functionality

Reliability – Backed by Jabra Warranty+ for added peace of mind

Modern design – Clean, professional aesthetic that fits seamlessly into contemporary workspaces

Practical features – Easy-clean cover and ADA compliance for enhanced usability

Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS will be available from Mid-2025. MSRP: $1,499. For more information please visit https://www.jabra.com/panacast40vbs.

