Humanoid Robot Market to Hit USD 76.97 Billion by 2032, at 48.36% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Humanoid Robot Market Size was valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 76.97 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 48.36% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Global Humanoid Robot Market Expands with Technological Advancements and Government Support

The Humanoid Robot Market is experiencing significant growth driven by technological advancements and supportive government policies across key nations. In 2023 and 2024, humanoid robots have evolved from experimental prototypes to practical solutions in sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing. Japan, facing an aging population, has implemented government-backed programs to introduce elder care robots, while China’s "Made in China 2025" initiative focuses on robotics to boost industrial automation. The USA has invested heavily in defense and healthcare robotics, with DARPA playing a pivotal role. Technological innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensors have enhanced the functionality of humanoid robots, improving adaptability, mobility, and interaction. Notable examples include Tesla’s Optimus robot for manufacturing and logistics, and India's Vyommitra for space exploration. With humanoid robot installations increasing by 25% in 2023, the future market holds vast potential in elder care, disaster management, and logistics.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Boston Dynamics (Atlas, Spot)

(Atlas, Spot) Honda Robotics (ASIMO, E2-DR)

(ASIMO, E2-DR) SoftBank Robotics (Pepper, NAO)

(Pepper, NAO) UBTECH Robotics (Walker, Alpha Mini)

(Walker, Alpha Mini) Agility Robotics (Digit, Cassie)

(Digit, Cassie) Tesla (Optimus, AI-driven systems)

(Optimus, AI-driven systems) Toyota Research Institute (T-HR3, Partner Robots)

(T-HR3, Partner Robots) Hanson Robotics (Sophia, Little Sophia)

(Sophia, Little Sophia) PAL Robotics (REEM, TIAGo)

(REEM, TIAGo) RoboKind (Milo, Robots4Autism)

(Milo, Robots4Autism) Kawada Robotics (NEXTAGE, HRP series)

(NEXTAGE, HRP series) Samsung Electronics (Bot Handy, Bot Care)

(Bot Handy, Bot Care) ABB (YuMi, GoFa)

(YuMi, GoFa) Shadow Robot Company (Dexterous Hand, Manipulation Systems)

(Dexterous Hand, Manipulation Systems) Festo (BionicCobot, BionicSoftHand)

(BionicCobot, BionicSoftHand) Hyundai Robotics (EXOS, Humanoid Service Robots)

(EXOS, Humanoid Service Robots) iRobot (Roomba AI systems, Ava Robotics)

(Roomba AI systems, Ava Robotics) Boston Micro Fabrication (Micro-manipulators, 3D Printed Components)

(Micro-manipulators, 3D Printed Components) Rethink Robotics (Sawyer, Baxter)

(Sawyer, Baxter) Mitsubishi Electric (MELFA, Humanoid Service Robots)

Humanoid Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 76.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 48.36% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Motion (Biped, Wheel Drive),

• By Component (Hardware, Software),

• By Application (Industrial, Household, and Services),

• By End Use (Education and Entertainment, Research and Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Search and Rescue, Public Relations, Others) Key Drivers • Labor Shortages Are Pushing Industries To Adopt Humanoid Robots Globally.

• Growing Need For Healthcare Support Boosts Humanoid Robot Adoption Worldwide.

Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects in the Humanoid Robot Market: Wheel Drive and Service Segments Lead, Industrial Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

By Motion

The Wheel Drive segment dominated the humanoid robot market in 2023, accounting for 63% of the market share, due to its stability and lower cost compared to biped robots. Wheel-driven robots are widely used in logistics, retail, and healthcare for their ability to efficiently navigate flat surfaces, with examples like Pepper and Relay excelling in customer interaction and delivery tasks.

Looking forward, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 48.49% from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in wheel-based navigation systems and increasing adoption in service industries, despite limitations on uneven terrains.

By Application

The Service segment led the Humanoid Robot Market in 2023, capturing 48% of the market share, driven by its widespread use in customer assistance, hospitality, and healthcare. Notable examples like SoftBank Robotics' Pepper showcase interactive capabilities and efficient task execution.

The Industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 49.09% from 2024 to 2032, as industries increasingly adopt humanoid robots for tasks like welding, assembly, and quality control. Companies such as FANUC and ABB are integrating humanoid robots into production lines to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs, fueling the segment's rapid growth in automation.

Regional Leadership and Growth Trajectories in the Humanoid Robot Market: North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Expansion

In 2023, North America held 35% of the humanoid robot market share, driven by technological advancements, high adoption in healthcare and logistics, and strong government support, with the USA leading through significant investments in healthcare and defense robotics.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 49.65% from 2024 to 2032. Japan and China are at the forefront of robotics innovation, backed by government initiatives and a robust manufacturing base. Japan leads in elder care robots, while China’s industrial automation efforts drive the region's growth. Notably, 70% of all new robots installed in 2023 were in Asia, with China accounting for 51% of industrial robot installations.

Recent Development

On March 18, 2024, NVIDIA announced Project GR00T, a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots, designed to advance robotics and embodied AI. Along with this, NVIDIA unveiled Jetson Thor, a new robot computer, and significant upgrades to the Isaac Robotics Platform, enhancing simulation, AI workflows, and multimodal AI model capabilities.

On January 8, 2025, Honda announced it would equip its new 0 Series electric vehicles with the operating system of its retired Asimo humanoid robot, enabling self-driving capabilities. The 0 Series, set for release in North America in 2026, aims to feature Level 3 autonomous capabilities.

