Wound Care Devices Market Size to Hit USD 4.0 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound Care Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, the global Wound Care Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032. The global Wound Care Devices Market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, enhanced wound care technologies, and significant attention on effective wound management solutions.





Market Analysis

Improved access to medical standards and technology, as well as the high incidence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, are driving market growth in the wound care devices market. Chronic wounds are a significant global health concern, affecting approximately 1-2% of the population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Diabetic foot ulcers, in particular, are a major contributor to this burden, accounting for over 15% of diabetes-related complications. A rising aging population and increasing incidences of diabetes, and obesity are also further creating demand for advanced wound care solutions. With this change, technology is finding its place at the turning point of wound care. The modernization of treatment through smart technologies including wearable wound monitoring devices and AI-powered diagnostic tools is improving treatment outcomes and lowering health expenditures. For example, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approved 15 new wound care devices in 2023 encompassing advanced negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems and bioengineered skin substitutes. These approvals underscore the emerging trust in next-generation technologies for treating wounds.

The market is also benefitting from government initiatives and funding. In the US, USD 300 million in funding was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2023 for developing wound care technologies to promote innovative solutions for chronic wound management. Likewise, the Horizon Europe program of the European Union has allocated EUR 150 million for digital health grants to develop new smart wound care devices that increase patient safety and result in economic savings for health systems personnel. Chronic wounds have an enormous economic burden. According to a 2023 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. healthcare system spends more than USD 50 billion annually to manage chronic wounds. These costs are anticipated to decrease through advanced wound care devices allowing for faster healing and recovery, shorter hospital stays, and prevention of complications like infections and amputations.

Wound Care Devices Market Report Scope

Segmentation Analysis

Wound Care Devices Market by Product Type

In 2023, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) dominated the market, and accounted for 85% of the revenue share. NPWT devices are widely adopted due to their effectiveness in promoting wound healing, reducing infection rates, and managing complex wounds. The introduction of portable and disposable NPWT systems has further boosted their adoption in home care settings. NPWT works by applying controlled suction to the wound area, which helps remove exudate, reduce edema, and promote the formation of granulation tissue. This therapy is particularly effective for treating chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, as well as acute wounds like surgical incisions and traumatic injuries.

Wound Care Devices Market by Indication

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) segment led the market in 2023, driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes. Over 537 million adults will be living with diabetes in 2023, and one in four will develop foot ulcers during their lifetime (International Diabetes Federation (IDF)). Advanced wound care devices, such as NPWT and bioengineered skin substitutes, are proving highly effective in managing DFUs and preventing amputations.

Wound Care Devices Market by End User

In 2023, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share, attributed to the high volume of chronic wound cases treated in hospital settings. Hospitals are the primary providers of advanced wound care services, offering specialized treatments such as NPWT, surgical debridement, and bioengineered skin grafts. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals, advanced medical infrastructure, and comprehensive wound care programs in hospitals are key factors driving the dominance of this segment. Hospitals also play a crucial role in managing complex and severe wounds, such as those resulting from trauma, burns, and surgical complications. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is further boosting the demand for hospital-based wound care services.

Wound Care Devices Market Segments

By Product Type

Negative pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Ulcers

Surgical wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Clinics

Others





Regional Insights

The global wound care devices market was dominated by North America in 2023, with a revenue share of 43%. Key growth drivers for this region include a strong healthcare ecosystem an early adoption of modern medical technologies and favourable reimbursement policies. USA held the maximum market share and went with advanced wound care investments. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, is a major factor driving market growth in North America. According to the CDC, over 6.5 million Americans suffer from chronic wounds, with the number expected to rise due to the aging population and increasing incidence of diabetes.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, upsurge in disposable income of patients, and rising awareness about advanced wound care solutions. The digital health and telemedicine sectors are also receiving huge investments in countries such as China and India, thereby, rapidly contributing to the market growth.

Key Players in the Wound Care Devices Market

Smith & Nephew (PICO 7, Allevyn Gentle Border)

3M Healthcare (Tegaderm, Coban 2)

ConvaTec Group plc (Avelle, Aquacel Ag+)

Medtronic (V.A.C. Therapy, Kendall SCD)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Mepilex, Mepitel One)

Coloplast A/S (Biatain Silicone, SenSura Mio)

Hollister Incorporated (Endoform Dermal Template, Hydrofera Blue READY)

Cardinal Health (Kendall Foam Dressings, CURAD Non-Adherent Pads)

Derma Sciences, Inc. (Integra LifeSciences) (MEDIHONEY, TCC-EZ)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Prontosan, Askina Calgitrol Ag)

Hartmann Group (HydroClean, HydroTac)

Kinetic Concepts, Inc. (Acelity) (ActiV.A.C., Prevena Therapy)

Medline Industries, Inc. (SilvaSorb Gel, Optifoam Gentle)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LiquiBand, ActivHeal Foam)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Omnigraft, PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold)

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) (Suprasorb, Debrisoft)

Zimmer Biomet (Gel-One, wound VAC systems)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (EpiFix, AmnioFix)

Organogenesis Inc. (PuraPly, Affinity)

Convexity Scientific (AquaMed Advanced, PICO technology solutions)

Recent Developments

Smith & Nephew recently unveiled its next-generation NPWT system in March 2024, with improved portability and AI-assisted wound assessment capabilities.

3M launched a new range of advanced antimicrobial wound dressings in 2023 which help to decrease infection rates and promote faster healing times.

A 2023 survey by the American Medical Association (AMA) revealed that 70% of healthcare providers are incorporating advanced wound care devices into their practice, citing improved patient outcomes and reduced treatment costs.

