Aggreko Underscores Support for Sustainability with a Year of Greener Upgrades at Company Facilities

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced today that the company’s North American division ended 2024 having completed several energy-efficiency upgrades at brick-and-mortar operations across the United States, including the first service center with a rooftop solar installation. The infrastructure improvements at Aggreko service centers include distributed solar, energy storage, more sustainable fuels for operations and testing, lighting upgrades, and efficient retrofits to company vehicles. The cleaner energy upgrades mark real progress in Aggreko’s Energizing Change mission, which includes internal net zero goals and developing the products in the company’s Greener Upgrades Energy Solutions.

“Energizing Change is a core part of Aggreko’s corporate philosophy, and I’m proud to say that we made real progress on our sustainability goals in 2024,” said Todd Aston, Vice President of ESG at Aggreko. “Completing the first solar installation at one of our service centers, and our proactive drive to finalize permitting at our other centers to enable rooftop solar underscores how seriously we take reaching our sustainability targets. Offering greener energy solutions for our customers is a core part of our business, and we’re excited to bring that same energy to our operations and position Aggreko as a sustainable champion in our industry.”

Aggreko supports its customers with a robust network of service centers across the U.S., and these make a natural starting place for the company to demonstrate how its commitment to sustainability goes beyond customer solutions – it starts at home. In 2024, the company completed a full solar installation at the New Orleans service center, where high solar potential made the building ideal for rooftop solar, and completed the approvals necessary to prepare for solar in Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Bridgeport, NJ.

Emphasizing the company’s commitment, if Aggreko finds a service center cannot support rooftop panels, the company is replacing the roofs to accommodate their installation. Where the design of the building still would not allow for solar even with roofing upgrades, Aggreko is deploying ground solar near the service center. Eventually, the company’s buildings will be able to deliver electricity back to the grid and participate in grid stability markets, sharing the Energizing Change benefits with the surrounding communities.

Along with distributed renewable energy for their facilities, Aggreko is also upgrading modular energy at service centers to operate on biofuels like hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Some service centers use test stands to evaluate the generators sent to customers, and beginning in 2024, several facilities switched entirely to HVO fuel to test the products. Aggreko’s generators are fully compatible with HVO, enabling service centers to maintain their established testing processes while delivering substantial reductions in emissions.

Beyond energy generation, Aggreko also continued fully transitioning its company-owned centers to LED lighting and completely upgraded the New Iberia campus in Louisiana in the second half of last year. The energy-efficient lighting has already curtailed carbon emissions by 634 tons, while other improvements, like efficient modifications to service technician vehicles across the country, will also result in lower energy demands.

With the first on-site solar installation completed in 2024, and authorization secured to expand rooftop and ground solar to dozens of other facilities in 2025, Aggreko ended the year making major steps towards realizing its net zero goals. Solar power for its service centers will be a critical part of reaching 100% renewable generation at all centers, while infrastructure upgrades that began in 2024 and will continue in 2025 will also help drive the company’s sustainability goals.

To learn more about Energizing Change and what Aggreko is doing to become a more sustainable company and example for its customers, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en/about-us/energising-change .

