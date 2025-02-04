Supercapacitor Market to Surpass USD 9.01 Billion by 2032, at 16.05% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercapacitor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Super c apacitors Market S ize was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2023 and expected to grow to USD 9.01 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 16.05% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Super Capacitors Market Growth Driven by Renewable Energy, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics Demand

The super capacitors market is rapidly expanding due to heightened demand for energy storage solutions in sectors such as renewable energy, automotive, and consumer electronics. In renewable energy, super capacitors are vital in stabilizing power from wind and solar installations, helping manage fluctuations and enhance grid performance. For instance, super capacitors are used in over 14,000 wind turbines globally, and solar applications are projected to require 416,000 units. Investments in smart grid systems, like India's USD 40 billion modernization program, further drive growth. In the automotive sector, the shift to electric and hybrid vehicles fuels the demand for super capacitors, especially in hybrid start-stop applications, improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions by up to 32%.

Supercapacitor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.05% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Double Layer Capacitors, Pseudo capacitors, Hybrid Capacitors)

• By Material (Carbon & metal oxide, Conducting Polymers, Composite Materials)

• By Application(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Healthcare, Others (Aerospace & Defense, etc.)) Key Drivers • Super capacitors Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging and Efficiency.

Super Capacitors Market: Segment Analysis of Double Layer Capacitors, Hybrid Capacitors, Carbon & Metal Oxide, and Composite Material

By Type

The Double Layer Capacitors (DLC) segment leads the super capacitors market, accounting for around 58% of the market share in 2023. Known for their high power density, long cycle life, and rapid charge/discharge capabilities, DLCs are widely used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial sectors. Their ability to store energy electrostatically makes them ideal for fast power bursts, such as regenerative braking and backup power systems.

The Hybrid Capacitors segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, combining the features of DLCs and pseudo capacitors to offer higher energy density while maintaining quick charge/discharge rates. This makes them ideal for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, with advancements in materials and manufacturing driving their increased performance and cost efficiency.

By Material

The Carbon & Metal Oxide segment dominates the super capacitors market, accounting for approximately 64% in 2023. This material combination is favored for its excellent electrical conductivity, high surface area, and efficient charge storage capabilities. Carbon materials, like activated carbon, provide a large surface area that increases capacitance, while metal oxides enhance energy density and improve charge/discharge cycles. This combination balances power density, energy density, and long cycle life, making it ideal for applications in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and consumer electronics.

The Composite Materials segment is the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in materials science. Composites, blending carbon-based materials with polymers, offer enhanced energy storage, power density, stability, and mechanical strength, making them ideal for electric vehicles, wearable electronics, and portable devices.

Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Poised for Fastest Growth in Super Capacitors Market

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region held a dominant 39% share of the global super capacitors market, driven by rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the demand for energy storage solutions. China plays a crucial role, with its strong push for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and infrastructure development, backed by significant government investment in green energy and electric mobility. Japan and South Korea also contribute significantly due to their advanced automotive industries and smart grid projects. Emerging markets like India and Taiwan are further boosting demand.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, particularly in EVs, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. Government policies supporting green energy and technological advancements in energy storage are driving this growth.

Recent Development

June 26, 2024 – Eaton Advances Clean Energy Projects Powering Its Global Operations in the Next Two Years Eaton is accelerating its decarbonization efforts with new solar projects in the U.S., China, and France, helping the company reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs. These initiatives are part of Eaton's broader commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50% and achieve carbon-neutral

18 July 2024 – Skeleton Technologies' Super capacitors Power New Indy Car Hybrid System Skeleton Technologies' advanced super capacitors are now integrated into the NTT IndyCar Series' new hybrid Energy Recovery System, debuting at the Honda Indy 200, enhancing performance and efficiency in hybrid racing.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.