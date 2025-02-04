nuVizz Unveils AI-Powered “Vizzard” for Smarter Last-Mile Logistics

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading innovator in Last-Mile Transportation Management Solutions (TMS), announces the release of its latest software version and its new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Vizzard. nuVizz’s Vizzard is an intelligent assistant designed to transform last-mile operations by leveraging data-driven insights and the latest in artificial intelligence technology. The innovation comes as part of nuVizz’s latest software update, version 10.01, marking a decade of groundbreaking advancements in the last-mile logistics space.

nuVizz’s last-mile TMS solution supports retail, healthcare, food distribution, third-party logistics providers (3PL), carriers, and automotive parts distribution. During the past decade, nuVizz has accumulated an unparalleled depth of data, which has helped glean intelligence and fuel the development of AI-based models that deliver cutting-edge solutions for last-mile logistics challenges, including Vizzard.

“As we celebrate a decade of innovation, the release of version 10.01 reflects our commitment to empowering our customers with smarter, more efficient solutions,” said Guru Rao , CEO of nuVizz. “Our introduction of nuVizz’s AI Vizzard also represents a significant leap forward in AI-driven last-mile logistics. By combining a decade of data intelligence with cutting-edge AI technologies, we are redefining the way businesses approach last-mile operations.”

The 10.01 version extends the nuVizz platform’s capabilities to address critical logistics decisions with precision and efficiency, including:

AI-driven algorithms that create intelligent, cost-effective delivery routes. Real-Time On-Demand Routing: Dynamic adjustments to delivery routes based on real-time events and data inputs.

Dynamic adjustments to delivery routes based on real-time events and data inputs. Intelligent Data Mapping: Seamless integration of customer data from external sources, minimizing manual processes.



Vizzard further empowers logistics teams by simplifying complex decision-making including:

Helps dispatchers select the ideal algorithm to optimize routes, improve vehicle utilization, and reduce driven miles based on their delivery demand patterns. Ease of Data Integration: Intelligently maps customer data from multiple external sources, streamlining data integration.

Intelligently maps customer data from multiple external sources, streamlining data integration. Address Correction and Validation: Provides intelligent suggestions and corrections by automatically detecting and correcting inaccurate customer addresses to minimize incorrect deliveries and operational inefficiencies.



nuVizz continues to lead the way in last-mile TMS innovation by delivering customer-centric, technology-driven solutions, ensuring businesses can adapt to the rapidly evolving logistics landscape. You can learn more about the latest version, 10.01, of nuVizz’s last-mile TMS solution and AI Vizzard here .

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com .