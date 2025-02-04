Global eHealth Market Size to Hit USD 1567.73 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.26% - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global eHealth Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, the global eHealth Market size was valued at USD 346.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1567.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.26% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions, including telemedicine, electronic health records (EHRs), and remote monitoring systems, is fueling this rapid growth. Additionally, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, government regulations, and the growing demand for patient-centered care are contributing to the market's expansion.





Market Overview

The eHealth market is driven by the growing demand for electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and wearable devices that enhance patient care, streamline healthcare delivery, and reduce costs. The increased awareness of the benefits of digital health solutions, along with government initiatives and incentives, is pushing the healthcare sector towards technological transformation. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote health services, establishing a solid foundation for future growth.

The rise in chronic diseases and an aging global population further contribute to the demand for eHealth solutions, as these technologies help in continuous monitoring, early disease detection, and more efficient management of healthcare resources. Furthermore, the integration of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in eHealth systems is improving clinical decision-making, reducing errors, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Governments worldwide are also focusing on the digital transformation of healthcare to make it more accessible and efficient. For example, the U.S. HITECH Act has encouraged healthcare providers to adopt electronic health records, while the EU has outlined plans for cross-border digital health solutions to improve interoperability across member states.

eHealth Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 346.94 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1567.73 billion CAGR CAGR of 18.26% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological advancements, increased adoption of telemedicine, and growing government initiatives.

Segmentation Insights

eHealth Market by Product

In 2023, the HIS segment dominated the eHealth market, holding a market share of 38.5%. This dominance is driven by the growing adoption of electronic health records, hospital management systems, and other HIS solutions. HIS technologies enhance healthcare efficiency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. The segment is heavily supported by government initiatives like the HITECH Act in the U.S., which incentivizes healthcare providers to digitize health records.

The e-prescribing segment is the fastest-growing segment in the eHealth market. It allows healthcare providers to electronically send prescriptions to pharmacies, reducing medication errors and enhancing patient safety. E-prescribing systems are growing rapidly due to their efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Government incentives and mandates have further accelerated the adoption of e-prescribing, positioning it as the fastest-growing segment.

eHealth Market by End-Use

The Providers segment was the largest in the eHealth market in 2023, accounting for a significant market share of around 52.1%. Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics, are the primary adopters of digital health technologies, such as EHRs, telemedicine solutions, and health management systems. These solutions improve patient care, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance operational efficiency.

The Payers segment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions by health insurance companies. Digital tools are improving claims processing, fraud detection, and patient data management while also providing more personalized healthcare plans. As insurers seek to enhance service delivery and manage rising healthcare costs, this segment is seeing accelerated growth.

Key eHealth Market Segments

By Product

Telemedicine

Health Information Systems Electronic Health Record Electronic Medical Record Patient Engagement Solution Population Health Management

mHealth Monitoring services Diagnosis services Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services Others

ePharmacy

E-Prescribing

Computerized Physician Order Entry

By End-use

Providers

Payers

Patients

Key eHealth Companies Profiled in this Report

CVS Health

Teladoc Health, Inc.

American Well

iCliniq

Veradigm LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UnitedHealth Group

Medtronic

Epocrates

Telecare Corporation

Medisafe

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc.

LiftLabs

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric Company

InTouch Health

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.





Recent Developments and Product Launches

(Dec 2024): MediBuddy, India's leading digital healthcare platform, launched BuddyCare, a networking platform that connects insurers, healthcare providers, and technology for cashless healthcare services nationwide. This launch supports India's vision of "Insurance for All by 2047" and comes amid the country's growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions.

(Oct 2024): AdvantageClub.ai launched India's first comprehensive employee wellness marketplace, Advantage Wellness. The AI-powered platform offers an integrated, marketplace-driven wellness solution for employees, addressing the limitations of traditional corporate wellness programs.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the eHealth market in 2023 with a significant market share of 39.1%. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and the growing adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions. The U.S. government's incentives, such as the HITECH Act, have driven the widespread adoption of EHRs. The region is poised to maintain a leading position in the eHealth market due to ongoing technological advancements and a favorable regulatory environment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the eHealth market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital health technologies in countries like China and India, combined with an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is fueling market growth. Initiatives like the National Health Service in China and government-supported telemedicine projects are expected to drive adoption further in the region.

