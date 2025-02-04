Silly Nice Expands to Over 100 Licensed New York Dispensaries, Bringing Fresh & Premium Cannabis to More Consumers

New York, New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand, is proud to announce its expansion to over 100 licensed dispensaries across New York State. Founded with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and accessibility, Silly Nice has quickly gained a reputation for offering some of the freshest and most in-demand cannabis products in New York.

With this milestone, more consumers across New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Upstate New York will have access to Silly Nice’s high-quality, lab-tested flower, vapes, and concentrates. The Harlem-based brand is known not only for its potency and purity but also for its dedication to eco-friendly packaging and keeping fresh stock in dispensaries to ensure the best customer experience.

“This journey has been humbling. When we launched Silly Nice in March 2024, we didn’t imagine we’d be in over 100 dispensaries by year’s end. It’s a testament to the community that’s embraced our products and the retailers who believe in what we’re doing.” – LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice

Silly Nice’s Premium Cannabis Lineup

Silly Nice’s product selection is crafted for all cannabis consumers—from connoisseurs looking for high-potency concentrates to casual users who appreciate a smooth and flavorful vape experience.

1. Diamond Powder (.5G) – 87.53% THC

A crystalline THC concentrate designed for those who demand the purest potency. Perfect for dabbing, infusing edibles, or enhancing flower, Diamond Powder delivers an unmatched clean, hard-hitting experience.

2. Frosted Hash Ball (1G) – 52.70% THC

This full-spectrum hash ball is meticulously crafted for smooth combustion and complex flavors. Whether added to a joint or enjoyed on its own, it offers a rich and balanced high.

3. Diamond Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower (3.5G) – 35.8% THC

This high-THC premium flower combines Diamond Powder and Live Resin, creating an experience that’s both potent and flavorful, with extended elevated effects.

4. 510 Thread Vape Cartridges (1G) – Up to 84.66% THC

Available in Runtz (81.96% THC) and Northern Lights (84.66% THC), these pure cannabis oil cartridges are free of additives and feature 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic strain-specific experience.

5. 2G All-In-One Vape – Up to 82.46% THC

For those who prefer convenience without sacrificing quality, Silly Nice’s rechargeable disposable vapes deliver smooth, powerful hits in Tangerine Cookies (81.24% THC) and Pink Starburst (82.46% THC).

6. Bubble Hash (1G) – 41.92% THC

Made for concentrate lovers, this small-batch, hand-crafted hash delivers full-bodied potency whether vaporized, dabbed, or sprinkled into a joint.

“We’ve always been about giving customers the best. We don’t cut corners, we don’t rush products, and we never compromise on quality. Every batch is made fresh, and that’s why we’re seeing such high demand.” – LeVar Thomas

Expanding to Over 100 Dispensaries Across New York

Silly Nice’s rapid expansion means that consumers across New York now have better access to its premium cannabis products.

Where to Find Silly Nice:

New York City: Lower East Side, Chelsea, Downtown Manhattan, Upper West Side

Brooklyn: Williamsburg, Bushwick, Crown Heights, Downtown Brooklyn

Queens: Astoria, Jamaica, Long Island City

The Bronx & Staten Island: Expanding availability in major retail locations

Long Island & Westchester: Huntington, Farmingdale, White Plains, Yonkers

Upstate New York: Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester

For an up-to-date list of retailers, visit the Silly Nice Dispensary Locator.

“We’re grateful to the dispensary owners who believe in our brand and continue to stock our products. We don’t take that trust lightly, and we’re committed to keeping our quality high and our inventory fresh.” – LeVar Thomas

Sustainability & Freshness: The Silly Nice Difference

Beyond crafting premium cannabis, Silly Nice takes an eco-conscious approach by using sustainable packaging. All products are packaged in recycled ocean plastic, glass, and hemp-based materials, reducing waste while keeping quality top-tier.

The brand also prioritizes freshness, ensuring that dispensaries only carry newly made stock. Unlike other brands that allow older inventory to sit on shelves, Silly Nice focuses on a “fresh drop” approach, so customers always get the best experience.

“We built Silly Nice with intention. Every step we take—from our product selection to our packaging—reflects who we are. We’re proud to be part of New York’s cannabis community and excited about what’s next.” – LeVar Thomas

Order Before It Sells Out

Due to high demand, Silly Nice products often sell out quickly. Customers are encouraged to:

Order online for delivery or curbside pickup

Visit a licensed dispensary and grab their favorites in-store

Call ahead to confirm stock before making a trip

Find a dispensary near you here.

What’s Next for Silly Nice?

After hitting the 100 dispensary milestone, Silly Nice isn’t slowing down. The team is focused on expanding distribution, launching new strains and product innovations, and continuing to build relationships with dispensaries that value fresh, high-quality cannabis.

“We’re just getting started. Our community has helped us grow, and we’ll keep pushing forward—always staying true to our mission of quality, sustainability, and accessibility.” – LeVar Thomas

For more information on Silly Nice, visit www.sillynice.com.

About Silly Nice:

Silly Nice is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand based in Harlem, New York. Known for its premium quality, sustainable packaging, and fresh inventory, the brand has grown rapidly and is now available in over 100 licensed dispensaries statewide. With a commitment to craftsmanship and community, Silly Nice continues to elevate New York’s cannabis experience.

