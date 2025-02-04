Virtual Data Room Market to Exceed USD 11.37 Billion by 2032, Driven by M&A Growth and Cloud Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Data Room Market Size Analysis:

“The Virtual Data Room Market size was USD 2.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.37 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Demand for Secure Data Solutions Drives Virtual Data Room Market Growth

The Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market is growing rapidly due to the increasing need for secure data storage and exchange, particularly in M&A, due diligence, and fundraising. Cloud-based VDRs are now in vogue because they save costs, can scale up, and facilitate remote collaboration. With increased concerns over cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, especially in healthcare and finance, the VDR offers safe solutions. Growing digital adoption among small businesses and the need for safe document sharing among real estate companies fuel demand in this market. Increasing cyber threats further promises growth in VDR solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Virtual Data Room Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/virtual-data-room-market-3698

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

iDeals Solutions (iDeals Virtual Data Room, iDeals Board)

Diligent Corporation (Diligent Boards, Diligent ESG)

SS&C Intralinks (Intralinks VDR, Intralinks Dealspace)

Thomson Reuters (Thomson Reuters Data Room, Thomson Reuters HighQ)

FORDATA (FORDATA Virtual Data Room, FORDATA Secure Collaboration)

Axway (Axway SecureTransport, Axway AMPLIFY Managed File Transfer)

Citrix Systems (Citrix ShareFile VDR, Citrix Content Collaboration)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (Venue Virtual Data Room, ActiveDisclosure)

Vault Rooms (Vault Rooms VDR, Vault Rooms Secure File Sharing)

Datasite (Datasite Diligence, Datasite Prepare)

Drooms (Drooms NXG, Drooms TRANSACTION)

FirmsData (FirmsData Virtual Data Room, FirmsData Secure Document Sharing)

SecureDocs (SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, SecureDocs eSignature)

Ansarada (Ansarada Deals, Ansarada Data Room)

CapLinked (CapLinked Virtual Data Room, CapLinked FileProtect)

Vitrium Systems (Vitrium Security, Vitrium Protected Documents)

SmartRoom (SmartRoom VDR, SmartRoom Deal Management)

Onehub (Onehub Virtual Data Room, Onehub Secure Sharing)

ShareVault (ShareVault Virtual Data Room, ShareVault Deal Room)

Confiex Data Room (Confiex Virtual Data Room, Confiex Secure File Exchange)

Virtual Data Room Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.3 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Drives Virtual Data Room Market Expansion Across Multiple Industries



• Surge in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity Drives Demand for Virtual Data Room Solutions

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Virtual Data Room Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3698

Solution Segment Dominates Virtual Data Room Market, While Services Segment Sees Fastest Growth

The solution segment holds the largest market share, projected to account for 73% of the total market in 2023. This is because of the increasing need for AI-powered VDR solutions, which can automate document management, ensure security, and facilitate real-time collaborations across sectors. For example, Datasite and Intralinks have designed AI-driven platforms, Datasite Diligence and Intralinks Dealspace, to streamline due diligence and accelerate deal closure.

The Services segment is experiencing the highest CAGR of 21.80%, driven by the increasing need for consulting, integration, training, and support services. With the rise of complex VDR implementations, businesses are seeking tailored services to ensure regulatory compliance and data security, further contributing to the segment's growth.

BFSI Sector Dominates Virtual Data Room Market, While Corporate Vertical Sees Rapid Growth

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector leads the market, accounting for 34% of the market share in 2023. The BFSI sector's critical need for secure data management during financial transactions such as M&A and IPOs contributes to this dominance.

The Corporate vertical is witnessing the highest growth in the Virtual Data Room (VDR) market, with a CAGR of 21.90%. As the business landscape across all sectors transforms into a digital one, the need to share and collaborate on data securely arises. VDRs are an efficient platform for managing sensitive information in the context of internal processes, mergers, and external transactions. Increasing adoption reflects the need for secure and streamlined data management solutions within the corporate space.

Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Corporates

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Legal & Compliance Agencies

Real Estate

Industrial

Energy & Utility

Others

By Function

Marketing and Sales

Legal and Compliance

Finance

Workforce Management





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Virtual Data Room Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3698

North America Leads Virtual Data Room Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominates the Virtual Data Room Market, accounting for 40% of the global market share in 2023. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, robust digital infrastructure, and the increasing volume of M&A activities in the region are driving this dominance. Most solution providers in major VDRs such as Datasite, iDeals Solutions, and Intralinks are also based in North America which further strengthens the market share.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing Virtual Data Room Market, projected to experience a CAGR of 22.20% during the forecasted period. The growth drivers in this region are rapid digitalization, increasing business transactions, and cross-border M&A activities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing rising demand for VDRs, especially in the technology, real estate, and finance sectors.

Recent Developments

August 2023: Datasite, a global leader in SaaS-based technology for M&A professionals, acquired MergerLinks, a London-based financial data platform. This acquisition allows Datasite to provide finance professionals with enhanced access to deal information and investor engagement for capital transactions.

Datasite, a global leader in SaaS-based technology for M&A professionals, acquired MergerLinks, a London-based financial data platform. This acquisition allows Datasite to provide finance professionals with enhanced access to deal information and investor engagement for capital transactions. September 2023: Intralinks, Inc. introduced DealVault, an enhanced cloud-based archive storage solution that allows users to securely access and share deal archives, eliminating reliance on physical USB drives and enabling quicker deal initiation.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation, By Vertical

9. Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation, By Function

10. Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

11. Virtual Data Room Market Segmentation, By Deployment

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Virtual Data Room Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/virtual-data-room-market-3698

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.