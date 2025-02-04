Denny’s Kicks Off Their Biggest Deal – Fans Score $10 Off Any $30 Order For Limited Time

Spartanburg, SC, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Big Game is quickly approaching, and Denny’s has a big deal! From Wednesday, February 5 to Tuesday, February 11, Denny’s guests can score $10 off any $30 order for dine-in or to-go by visiting www.dennys.com/10-off-30*. No matter what team you root for, Denny’s has America covered with delicious, craveable food. Fans can use this deal to dine-in before the game with one of Denny’s iconic breakfast Slams®, or order take-out for a football watching party.

SCORE BIG GAME SHAREABLES FOR YOUR CREW

Be the MVP of your watch party crew and serve up Denny’s craveable shareables:

Boneless Chicken Wings – Delicious all-white meat boneless wings, lightly breaded and tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, these are a classic favorite.

– Delicious all-white meat boneless wings, lightly breaded and tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, these are a classic favorite. Mozzarella Cheese Sticks— These warm, gooey, fried mozzarella cheese sticks are served with your choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.

These warm, gooey, fried mozzarella cheese sticks are served with your choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce. Premium Chicken Tenders – Five premium golden-fried chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.

– Five premium golden-fried chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce. Zesty Nachos – Freshly-made crispy tortilla chips topped with Pepper Jack queso, cheddar cheese, and seasoned ground beef, served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream.

– Freshly-made crispy tortilla chips topped with Pepper Jack queso, cheddar cheese, and seasoned ground beef, served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream. Maple Stuffed Donut Holes – Add in a sweet treat to the game day buffet. These donut holes are tossed in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing for dipping.

– Add in a sweet treat to the game day buffet. These donut holes are tossed in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing for dipping. Classic Sampler – Why limit yourself to just one? Order the Classic Sampler and get flavorful boneless buffalo wings, beer-battered onion rings, perfectly fried mozzarella cheese sticks, and golden wavy-cut fries. All this is served with an array of sauces for dipping.

Find the discount code for $10 off $30 as well as order online by visiting www.dennys.com/10-off-30 or through Denny’s iOS and Android apps. This offer is available for a limited time only at Denny’s locations nationwide.

FREE COFFEE TO KICK START THE MONDAYEST MONDAY

And because no ‘Case of the Mondays’ hits quite as hard as the Monday after the Big Game, fans recovering from celebrations or post-game blues can be assured that Denny’s has them covered. To make the Mondayest-Monday a bit more bearable, Denny’s is offering FREE coffee to all loyalty members** on Monday, February 10. Enjoy the free cup of hot coffee in a cozy booth with a Denny’s classic breakfast Slam®, and get the boost needed to get through the day. To join Denny’s Rewards, visit Dennys.com/rewards.

*Promotion is not available via third-party delivery apps; offers cannot be combined, participating restaurants only, check your local Denny’s. See any other exclusions by visiting www.dennys.com/10-off-30. **offer available to Denny’s Rewards member, dine in only, offers cannot be combined, participating restaurants only, check your local Denny’s.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

