Abstrax Brings Clarity to Misunderstood Cannabis Compounds in First New White Paper of 2025

Irvine, CA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax , a global leader in cannabis science and flavor innovation, is releasing a pivotal white paper designed to clear up one of the most persistent misconceptions in the industry—the difference between flavorants and flavonoids in cannabis.

In partnership with Jason Wilson, MS, founder of Natural Learning Enterprises and author of Curious About Cannabis: A Scientific Introduction to a Controversial Plant, this comprehensive guide unpacks how these two distinct compounds contribute to the plant’s aroma and sensory experience, cutting through the long-standing confusion caused by their similar names but vastly different functions.

Just like the mix-up between "palate" (sense of taste) and "palette" (a board for mixing colors), the similarity between flavorants and flavonoids often leads to confusion in cannabis science. Flavorants are the aromatic compounds that give cannabis its distinct aroma and contribute to its overall sensory experience. Flavonoids, despite their name, don’t play a major role in flavor—instead, they influence the plant’s color and may even offer therapeutic benefits. Understanding the difference is crucial for breeders and manufacturers on a mission to address consumer preferences in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"Clarifying the differences between these commonly misunderstood terms is more than just an academic exercise—it’s about ensuring accuracy in an industry where misinformation can have real consequences," said Jason Wilson, MS, co-author of the paper and founder of Curious About Cannabis. "Consumers base their purchasing and health decisions on these concepts, and formulators rely on them to create effective products. Even small misconceptions can snowball into widespread confusion. It’s our responsibility to set the record straight and highlight the latest research shaping our understanding of these compounds."

Abstrax’s definitive white paper provides a deep dive into both flavorants and flavonoids, offering insight into how each compound contributes to the cannabis plant’s chemical makeup. This clarity is crucial for consumers seeking specific cannabis experiences and for breeders and manufacturers working to adequately meet market demands.

In addition, the paper poses new avenues for future exploration in the cannabis space, including potential chemical relationships between flavonoids and flavorants, and explores how environmental factors might influence their expression in cannabis cultivation.

“Educating the industry and the public is essential for dispelling long standing misconceptions and expanding our collective knowledge,” said Iain Oswald, PhD, director of research at Abstrax and co-author of the paper. “With this white paper, we aim to provide a technically accurate yet accessible resource for those looking to stay informed on the latest scientific developments in the field.”

In collaboration with Curious About Cannabis, Abstrax remains dedicated to making cannabis science more accessible and actionable for all industry stakeholders. And this is just the beginning—more educational initiatives are on the horizon.

Abstrax invites everyone in the cannabis industry—consumers, cultivators, and product developers alike—to explore the full white paper and deepen their understanding of these essential compounds. To read this research and more, go to https://abstraxtech.com/pages/terpene-research .

###

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery





As a pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

ABOUT CURIOUS ABOUT CANNABIS®: Transcending the Hype Through Learning

Curious About Cannabis® is a premier educational platform from Natural Learning Enterprises, dedicated to fostering scientific literacy and critical thinking about cannabis, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoidome. Founded by natural products researcher and science communicator Jason Wilson, MS, Curious About Cannabis® provides trusted, science-backed resources for educators, clinicians, industry professionals, and cannabis enthusiasts alike. At the heart of the platform is the widely adopted textbook Curious About Cannabis: A Scientific Introduction to a Controversial Plant, trusted by university professors and private educators across North America. The platform also features the popular Isn’t Life Curious? podcast, boasting over 100,000 downloads worldwide, along with a dynamic selection of online courses, educational videos, and guest contributions from leading clinicians, scientists, and industry experts.

Curious About Cannabis® is part of the Natural Learning Academy, a purpose-driven learning platform offering accessible educational experiences across five core subject areas: Wildlife Conservation and Natural History, Ethnobotany and Ethnomycology, Natural Products and Biochemistry, Ecologically Conscious Agriculture and Industry, and Philosophy of Science.

Learn more about Curious About Cannabis® at cacpodcast.com .

Discover the Natural Learning Academy at learn.naturaledu.com .

Attachments