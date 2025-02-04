AssetMark Appoints Alex Pape as EVP and Chief Technology and Product Officer

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading wealth management technology platform for financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Alex Pape as its new Chief Technology and Product Officer.

Pape will report directly to Lou Maiuri, Chairman and Group CEO of AssetMark, and will oversee AssetMark’s technology productization program, delivering advanced solutions designed to empower financial advisors. “This is a strategically important move as we continue to strengthen our leadership team to support AssetMark’s growth and innovation strategy,” said Lou Maiuri, Chairman and Group CEO of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. “To achieve our strategic goals, we are further strengthening our already strong IT leadership team. Alex’s experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate, ensuring that our technology and product offerings remain best-in-class.”

Pape brings extensive experience in technology and product development, having most recently served as the Global Head of Product for BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth Tech Business. His experience at BlackRock reinforces AssetMark’s strategic direction, particularly as advisors increasingly seek solutions that offer highly personalized portfolio management for their clients. Pape’s expertise in leveraging data analytics and technology will be key to delivering innovative solutions for financial advisors.

Muk Mehta, Chief Information Officer, will continue to report to Maiuri, overseeing the company’s advanced infrastructure, security, and data strategy, ensuring seamless operational efficiency and technology enablement.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

