TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION TO HOST CHARLOTTE CLIMB AT BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM HONORING FALLEN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Charlotte, North Carolina, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it will host its 8th annual Charlotte Climb at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, April 27, 2025. This year's event will honor four law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on April 29, 2024: U.S. Marshal Task Force Officers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks Jr., and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer.

Through the generosity of David and Nicole Tepper, participants will be able to climb the stairs in the bowl of the iconic Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, in tribute to these fallen heroes. The timed event serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our first responders and their families.

"These brave officers gave their lives protecting the citizens of Charlotte. Their sacrifice mirrors the selfless service we saw on September 11th, and we are committed to honoring their memory and supporting their families," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "Thanks to the support of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and in partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment, we can bring the community together in this historic venue to pay tribute to these fallen heroes and ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten."

The tragic events of April 29, 2024, saw eight law enforcement officers shot during an attempt to serve felony warrants, resulting in the deaths of four officers. The Tunnel to Towers Charlotte Climb will not only honor their memory but also raise funds for the Foundation's programs, which include providing mortgage-free homes to fallen first responder families with young children.

Registration for the Charlotte Climb is now open. Participants can register as individuals or teams, with special rates available for first responders and military personnel. All proceeds will support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's programs.

For more information about the Charlotte Climb or to register, please visit T2T.org.

