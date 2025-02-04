USX Cyber to Showcase Cutting-Edge XDR Solutions for MSPs at the MSP Expo 2025, Part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber, a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo 2025, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW, taking place February 11-13, 2025, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MSP Expo is the premier conference and networking summit where Managed Service Providers (MSPs) come together to explore new technologies, strategies, and business opportunities that drive success in the managed services industry.

“We’re glad to welcome USX Cyber as a Silver sponsor of MSP Expo in 2025,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO. “USX Cyber provides dynamic cybersecurity defense to businesses of all sizes, eliminating threats regardless of location. They are a must-see at MSP Expo.”

USX Cyber at MSP Expo 2025

At MSP Expo, USX Cyber will showcase GUARDIENT™, its advanced eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, that integrates real-time threat detection, AI-driven analysis, and seamless compliance management.



USX Cyber is empowering MSPs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and elevate security operations—all from a single pane of glass.

“We’re thrilled to be part of MSP Expo 2025 and to connect with the MSP community. The cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly, and MSPs need solutions that are both powerful and easy to manage. With GUARDIENT™, we’re giving MSPs the ability to deliver enterprise-grade security without the complexity. We can’t wait to showcase how our technology is driving real business growth for MSPs,” said Rod Volz, Chief Growth Officer, USX Cyber.

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber is at the forefront of AI-powered cybersecurity innovation, delivering cutting-edge threat detection and response solutions tailored for Managed Service Providers.

For more information about USX Cyber and our solutions, visit www.usxcyber.com.

Join Us at MSP Expo 2025!

Meet the USX Cyber team at Booth #2469 and discover how GUARDIENT™ is transforming MSP cybersecurity.

