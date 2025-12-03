USX Cyber® Announces New JAMF Log Ingestion to Expand macOS Security & Compliance Visibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber® today announced the addition of native JAMF log ingestion to the Guardient® platform, giving organizations enhanced visibility into macOS device posture, configuration changes, and compliance alignment.

As macOS usage continues to grow across modern businesses, maintaining consistent oversight and security across Apple endpoints has become increasingly important. Guardient’s new JAMF integration streamlines this by delivering real-time telemetry—from configuration updates to policy enforcement—directly into Guardient’s analytics engine and automated workflows.

Strengthening macOS Oversight & Compliance

With JAMF log ingestion, Guardient customers can now:

Detect configuration drift and enforce baseline standards

Identify unauthorized or risky software and system modifications

Correlate JAMF data with endpoint events, vulnerability findings, and threat alerts

Automatically generate audit-ready compliance evidence

Trigger automated remediation and response actions through Guardient’s orchestration capabilities





This advancement supports USX Cyber’s mission to simplify security and compliance operations while providing consistent protections across Windows, macOS, Linux, cloud, and network environments.

Quote From USX Cyber

“Adding JAMF log ingestion gives us a much more complete view of what’s happening across macOS endpoints,” said Doug Gray, Senior Platform Engineer at USX Cyber. “It brings critical configuration and compliance data into one place, enabling faster investigations, better insights, and more reliable device management.”

Unified Apple Endpoint Visibility

Once ingested, JAMF data is normalized, enriched, and correlated within Guardient. This unified view allows organizations to assess macOS posture alongside events from servers, cloud services, network devices, and other endpoints—without relying on separate dashboards or tools.

“JAMF is the leading solution for managing Apple devices,” said Cole McKinley, CEO of USX Cyber. “Integrating it directly into Guardient means customers can maintain visibility, compliance, and operational readiness with far less effort.”

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber delivers modern cybersecurity and compliance solutions for organizations of all sizes. Guardient unifies endpoint protection, log analytics, automation, and compliance monitoring to help businesses achieve and maintain standards such as CMMC, SOC 2, HIPAA, and NIST 800-171.

