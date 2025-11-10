USX Cyber® Launches Guardient® for SMBs as CMMC Enforcement Begins - Helping Businesses Get Compliant Faster, More Affordably, and More Effectively

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) begins appearing in federal contract language following the November 10 update, USX Cyber announced today the latest release of its flagship SaaS platform, Guardient®, purpose-built to help small and mid-size businesses achieve and sustain CMMC compliance faster, at lower cost, and with less complexity than traditional approaches.

The Problem: CMMC Is No Longer Coming - It's Here

With the CMMC rule now entering contract clauses, small and mid-sized defense suppliers face an urgent challenge:

Compliance is mandatory, not optional, for doing business with the DoD and other federal agencies, even as a subcontractor.

Resources are limited - SMBs can't afford months of consulting fees, multiple tools, and endless documentation cycles.

The supply chain gap is widening - larger primes are already demanding proof of compliance from their subcontractors, threatening to cut off unprepared vendors.



"Thousands of small manufacturers, IT providers, and professional services firms are about to find out the hard way that CMMC is no longer theoretical and can be quite expensive," said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. "Guardient gives them a way to respond today - with automation, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring all in one place in a less labor intensive and very cost-effective manner."

The Solution: Guardient – Security-Driven Compliance, Simplified

Guardient unifies EDR, cloud monitoring, SOCaaS, vulnerability management, system hardening, compliance reporting, and continuous monitoring into a single lightweight platform. The result is a security-first compliance solution that delivers measurable readiness in weeks, not months.

Key benefits of our November 10 update include:

Rapid Deployment: Single-agent installation across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints with instant visibility and rule-based alerting.

Automated Evidence Collection: Real-time mapping to CMMC Level 2 controls and audit-ready reporting built directly into the dashboard.

Affordable Compliance: Flat, per-endpoint pricing replaces fragmented consulting and multi-vendor tool costs.

Continuous Monitoring: Ongoing alerts, baselines, and system hardening checks ensure environments stay compliant between audits.

"Guardient is built for the businesses who don't have a security team - the ones who build parts, write code, or provide services that keep our defense supply chain running," added McKinley. "We make compliance attainable instead of intimidating."

Why It Matters

Our November 10 CMMC update marks a turning point for the defense industrial base (DIB). For SMBs, the difference between winning and losing contracts will now come down to verifiable cybersecurity maturity. With Guardient, organizations can eliminate guesswork, cut audit prep time, save money, and immediately demonstrate readiness.

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber helps organizations of all sizes achieve Security-Driven Compliance through its integrated Guardient SaaS platform. Combining enterprise-grade security, automated control mapping, and continuous evidence generation, Guardient enables clients to stay both secure and audit-ready - faster, easier, and more affordably than ever before.

