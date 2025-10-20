USX Cyber® and GUARDIENT® Now Support Monitoring in Microsoft GCC High — A Key Breakthrough for CMMC Level 2 Readiness

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber®, the company behind the unified cybersecurity and compliance platform Guardient®, today announced that GUARDIENT is fully connected to and actively monitoring Microsoft GCC High environments. This milestone expands GUARDIENT’s reach into high-assurance, government-trusted cloud domains, making it an ideal tool to help organizations achieve audit readiness under CMMC Level 2.

By adding GCC High visibility and monitoring, GUARDIENT enables defense contractors, government suppliers, and organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) to maintain continuous compliance hygiene and real-time visibility across environments subject to stricter government controls. With endpoint protection, SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and compliance automation already unified in one platform, this new integration further helps clients satisfy Department of Defense CMMC requirements.

Why GCC High Matters

GCC High is a specialized cloud environment for U.S. federal agencies and their partners, enforcing tighter compliance and data-handling rules.

Defense contractors often must operate within GCC High (or an equivalent high-assurance domain) to meet DoD mandates.

Without security visibility in GCC High, organizations risk blind spots, compliance gaps, and inability to demonstrate continuous monitoring.

Now that GUARDIENT can ingest logs, monitor endpoint and cloud signals, and generate alerts inside GCC High, customers can confidently demonstrate conformance to monitoring, detection, and audit-control requirements from frameworks such as NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2.

Strengthening CMMC Level 2 Readiness

CMMC Level 2 applies to organizations handling CUI and requires implementation of 110 controls drawn from NIST SP 800-171 along with continuous auditing, detection, and response capabilities.

The GCC High integration enhances GUARDIENT’s support for key CMMC domains, including:

Audit & Accountability (AU): Centralized log collection and alerting on anomalous events

Centralized log collection and alerting on anomalous events System & Communications Protection / System & Information Integrity: Detection of manipulations or unauthorized access

Detection of manipulations or unauthorized access Incident Response (IR): Automated or guided response based on telemetry

Automated or guided response based on telemetry Configuration Management / Access Control: Consistent policy enforcement across environments

Together these capabilities make GUARDIENT a unified visibility and enforcement plane across both standard IT and GCC High domains, helping customers maintain a “security everywhere” posture.

Quote

“Our mission has always been to bring enterprise-grade security, compliance automation, and continuous monitoring to every environment — including restricted, government-trusted spaces like GCC High,” said Gray Grizzel, Information Security Officer at USX Cyber. “By enabling GUARDIENT to monitor GCC High, we’re removing a critical barrier to audit readiness: visibility inside compliant cloud environments. Our customers can now better defend against threats and show continuous compliance in their most sensitive workloads.”

Availability

The GCC High monitoring capability is now available to all existing and new GUARDIENT customers. Clients can enable it via the GUARDIENT console to configure log streams and activate the same alerting and response playbooks used in standard environments.

To learn more or request a demo tailored to your GCC High deployment, please visit www.usxcyber.com or email info@usxcyber.com.

About USX Cyber and GUARDIENT

USX Cyber is a security-driven compliance company focused on protecting and empowering small to mid-sized businesses and defense contractors. Its flagship platform, GUARDIENT, unifies endpoint protection, SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and compliance automation in a single pane of glass.

Built for simplicity, scalability, and powerful threat detection, GUARDIENT helps organizations reduce tool sprawl, accelerate compliance maturity, and achieve audit readiness, whether in commercial or government-trusted cloud environments.

Media Contact

Cole McKinley

CTO, USX Cyber®

info@usxcyber.com