YourUpdate TV Speaks with Paralyzed Veterans of America About Inaccessibility in America

The Americans with Disabilities Act was supposed to ensure no American would be left behind because of accessibility barriers. But 35 years later, that promise is still unfulfilled for millions of Americans with mobility impairments. A new survey from Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) reveals the startling truth: people with mobility disabilities continue to face persistent accessibility barriers in their communities.

PVA’s survey paints a stark picture of these barriers, with shocking data on the real-life consequences of inaccessibility.

Among those who encounter a barrier:

Over 1 in 3 people with mobility disabilities – including PVA members – missed important events and appointments.

1 in 4 left an establishment and never returned.

81% avoid inaccessible spaces all together.



Inaccessibility takes an emotional toll too, with respondents reporting feeling “subhuman,” “demeaned,” and “frustrated,” by lack of access in their communities.

A multi-part public service announcement designed to shine a spotlight on the everyday obstacles of inaccessibility called Barriers Still Exist – RJ’s Everyday Fight, follows U.S. Army Veteran and PVA member R.J. Anderson of Chicago, IL, who encounters endless accessibility barriers on his way to a job interview.

“As a paralyzed veteran, I know firsthand how drastically inaccessibility can alter the course of any given day,” said Anderson. “Anything from a cracked or incomplete sidewalk to a revolving door can not only derail my plans and stop me from fulfilling important tasks but also be extremely dangerous for people with mobility impairments, like me. When public paths and buildings are inaccessible, it communicates a lot – it says my body doesn’t matter, my plans don’t matter, and I am not welcome. No one deserves that kind of treatment.”

PVA believes all people with mobility disabilities deserve better and is urging everyone to become part of the solution. Simply watch the “Barriers Still Exist” PSAs, share them on social media using the #AccessibilityForAll hashtag, and sign PVA’s Accessibility For All petition for improved ADA enforcement. Visit PVA.org/BarriersStillExist to learn more today.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org



