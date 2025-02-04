USO Announces Goal to Collect Two Million Messages of Support for U.S. Service Members

Arlington, VA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On its 84th birthday, the USO announced its birthday wish for 2025 is to collect two million messages of support this year to honor the more than two million people serving in the U.S. military and the families who stand by their side. The messages will be displayed at over 250 USO Centers worldwide in high-traffic, visible locations where service members are most likely to see them.

Since 1941, the USO has been the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. The USO goes where service members go throughout their time in uniform, providing support from the moment they join the military, through deployments and as they transition back to their communities.

“This goal to collect two million messages is a great example of the USO’s mission,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “A simple note of support can boost morale and remind service members and military families that they’re not alone, no matter where they serve.”



The public is invited to send a message of support to service members at USO.org/2MillionMessages.

About the USO:



The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff.