5 February 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2024
The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2024.
For 2024, a net profit at the top of the announced expectations for the year is realized with DKK 2,301 million, corresponding to an increase of 7% compared to 2023. The bank is very satisfied with this development.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Total core income
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|2,433
|2,179
|Total expenses and depreciation
|1,044
|963
|891
|817
|788
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|1,616
|1,391
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+3
|-1
|-2
|-68
|-223
|Core earnings
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|1,548
|1,168
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|+62
|-7
|-69
|+7
|-9
|Special costs
|20
|20
|20
|17
|15
|Profit before tax
|3,069
|2,837
|1,880
|1,538
|1,144
|Profit after tax
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
|1,229
|920
2024 - highlights
- Net profit for the year increases by 7% to DKK 2,301 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity
- Earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12%
- Core income increases by 6% to DKK 4,068 million
- Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.7%
- Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 3 million were carried to income
- Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans, 8% in deposits and 9% in custody account holdings
- The best-ranking image in several independent surveys is promising for a continued increase in new customers
- Expectations for net profit for 2025 in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
