5 February 2025





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2024

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2024.

For 2024, a net profit at the top of the announced expectations for the year is realized with DKK 2,301 million, corresponding to an increase of 7% compared to 2023. The bank is very satisfied with this development.





Core earnings

(DKK million) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Total core income 4,068 3,828 2,862 2,433 2,179 Total expenses and depreciation 1,044 963 891 817 788 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 3,024 2,865 1,971 1,616 1,391 Impairment charges for loans etc. +3 -1 -2 -68 -223 Core earnings 3,027 2,864 1,969 1,548 1,168 Result for the portfolio etc. +62 -7 -69 +7 -9 Special costs 20 20 20 17 15 Profit before tax 3,069 2,837 1,880 1,538 1,144 Profit after tax 2,301 2,155 1,495 1,229 920





2024 - highlights

Net profit for the year increases by 7% to DKK 2,301 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity

Earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12%

Core income increases by 6% to DKK 4,068 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.7%

Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 3 million were carried to income

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans, 8% in deposits and 9% in custody account holdings

The best-ranking image in several independent surveys is promising for a continued increase in new customers

Expectations for net profit for 2025 in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

