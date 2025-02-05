Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2024

 | Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

5 February 2025


Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2024

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2024.

For 2024, a net profit at the top of the announced expectations for the year is realized with DKK 2,301 million, corresponding to an increase of 7% compared to 2023. The bank is very satisfied with this development.


Core earnings

(DKK million)20242023202220212020
Total core income4,0683,8282,8622,4332,179
Total expenses and depreciation1,044963891817788
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans3,0242,8651,9711,6161,391
Impairment charges for loans etc.+3-1-2-68-223
Core earnings3,0272,8641,9691,5481,168
Result for the portfolio etc.+62-7-69+7-9
Special costs2020201715
Profit before tax3,0692,8371,8801,5381,144
Profit after tax2,3012,1551,4951,229920


2024 - highlights

  • Net profit for the year increases by 7% to DKK 2,301 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity
  • Earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12%
  • Core income increases by 6% to DKK 4,068 million
  • Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.7%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 3 million were carried to income
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans, 8% in deposits and 9% in custody account holdings
  • The best-ranking image in several independent surveys is promising for a continued increase in new customers
  • Expectations for net profit for 2025 in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachments


Attachments

Front page for the company announcement 2024 Annual report 2024 RILBA-2024-12-31-en