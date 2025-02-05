HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC:CPH

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

5 February 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT OF STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO DATA CENTRE FACILITY BUSINESS AND GREEN ENERGY SECTOR, WITH PLANNED CAPITAL RAISE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTES

Copenhagen, 5 February 2025 – HRC World Plc (HRC:CPH), a Nasdaq First North Copenhagen-listed company, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the data centre facility business and planned involvement in the green energy sector in Malaysia, following more than two years of extensive feasibility studies and exploration of the sector.

Historically, HRC has been engaged in providing café management services, focusing on developing tourist-based and event-based revenues for its member restaurants. In recent years, the Company has also been actively involved in the research and development of artificial intelligence solutions for its member restaurants. Through these R&D efforts, HRC identified a significant market gap for data centre facility providers who serve as sophisticated landlords to data centre operators.

Since April last year, HRC has signed a customer to utilise its third-party data centre facility, which was originally designated for its own artificial intelligence R&D activities. The move has provided the Company with meaningful revenue and earnings, as seen in its half-yearly financial announcement. Encouraged by the demand, the Company has also secured a pipeline of confirmed and potential customers who have expressed strong interest in leasing data centre facilities that HRC plans to provide in the coming months.

In addition, with the recent appointment of Alex George as the Company’s CEO, who has extensive experience in the green energy sector, the Company is embarking on an expansion into the green energy sector to complement its sustainable data centre initiatives. This strategic move aligns with HRC’s commitment to integrating environmentally friendly energy solutions, addressing the growing need for energy-efficient and sustainable data centre infrastructure.

To support this business expansion, the Company intends to raise up to USD 10 million through the issuance of Convertible Loan Notes ("CLN"), which will be made available to eligible accredited investors and institutional investors through the Company’s financial adviser and broker, Optiva Securities Limited, in the coming days.

This announcement contains information that was classified as inside information under Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) prior to its disclosure.

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an aspiring EPCC and O&M service company focused on green energy, data centre infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions. The Company is currently venturing into the development and lease of energy-efficient data centre facilities, renewable energy and exploring energy projects including mini hydro, commercial and industrial solar systems, biogas energy generation, and portable nuclear reactors, as well as grid and mobile energy storage solutions. In the last several years, HRC World been providing café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

