Intelerad Earns 2025 Best in KLAS Award for InSight PACS in the UK and Ireland

Basingstoke, England, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, has received the 2025 Best in KLAS award for its InSight PACS solution in the UK and Ireland. This marks the second consecutive year that InSight PACS has earned this prestigious recognition, based on healthcare users and providers feedback from 2024.

Intelerad’s InSight PACS is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the NHS and private healthcare providers across the UK and Ireland, with over 250 healthcare organisations already benefiting from its advanced capabilities and support. InSight PACS provides a single, powerful interface for all users, and offers advanced functionality that delivers key clinical benefits such as advanced regional image sharing and multidisciplinary team support, PACS-based regional reporting, home reporting and seamless AI integration. This innovative PACS solution is an essential tool for healthcare professionals who are navigating the challenges of an ageing population, staffing shortages, and rising healthcare demands. As pioneers of seamless, integrated image sharing for over 10-years, Intelerad continues to lead the charge in connecting both hospitals and regions and has evolved to enable regional insourcing. This ultimately improves patient care, enhances the clinician experience and saves organisations time and money.

“The healthcare industry is under tremendous pressure, and the need for technology that empowers clinicians to work more efficiently and deliver better outcomes has never been greater,” said Morris Panner, President of Intelerad. “Being recognised as the market leader by KLAS for PACS in the UK and Ireland for the second consecutive year is a testament to the trust our customers place in InSight PACS. We remain committed to advancing this technology, not only to help clinicians meet today’s challenges, but also to continuously improve care and deliver the answers patients need.”

The annual Best in KLAS: Global Software Report is widely regarded as the most comprehensive analysis of the healthcare IT industry, with rankings based on direct feedback from thousands of healthcare payers and providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award determines the standard of excellence that the top vendors should provide in a partnership.

Adam Gale, KLAS CEO celebrated this year’s winners, stating "Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion--all of which are needed to drive our industry forward. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights."



A selection of feedback from providers who use Intelerad’s InSight PACS and participated* in the KLAS research process is included below:

“Everyone from Intelerad is involved. I have no problems with getting access to the people who I need to. If we tell Intelerad that we have a problem, they will come up with an answer. I absolutely love Intelerad to bits. They are very honest. We have a relationship where we don't have to wrap what we are saying in words to avoid offending each other. That saves a lot of conversation time and allows us to just get around to whatever needs to be addressed. Intelerad will often find things that we aren't aware of.” – Manager, November 2024

“Intelerad is getting really good at doing integrations. We have integrated some nice solutions with our PACS. That is hard work. We have had to put a lot of effort in, but it has been doable. I wouldn't want to go to an organization that didn't have InSight PACS in place.” – CIO, May 2024

“We are already sharing with other organizations like ours in our area. Even some external organizations with other PACS are able to see our images, and we can see theirs. I have a personal passion that every single image that has been taken for a patient should be available to every clinician, no matter where that image was taken. That has to do with image sharing and accessibility. Intelerad has a vision for where we need to be in 5 and 10 years, and they are constantly developing and improving to reach that vision. That is really good.” – Manager, November 2024

*Selected commentary collected about Intelerad’s InSight PACS © 2025 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.



About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organisations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and improve patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.