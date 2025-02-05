Xsolis Ranked No. 1 Best in KLAS for Physician Advisory Services for Fourth Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, announced today a No. 1 ranking for Physician Advisory (PA) Services in the 2025 Best in KLAS awards. This is the fourth year Xsolis has achieved first place in the category, which recognizes services that help organizations with their physician and utilization review.

“The education and knowledge of Xsolis’ PAs are unmatched,” said Cindy Neumany, senior vice president of clinical operations for population health at Hackensack Meridian Health , a leading not-for-profit health care organization with 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations in New Jersey. “Xsolis’ AI and its flexible models for clients have been invaluable to meet our unique goals.”

Hackensack Meridian Health has been an Xsolis customer since 2021. In 2024, Xsolis’ PA Services achieved a 71% peer-to-peer success rate for Hackensack Meridian Health.





Xsolis’ PA Services consistently receives positive feedback from clients about its flexibility – offering comprehensive external services or by supplementing hospitals’ internal models with review and peer-to-peer coverage – its high-quality reviews, responsiveness and its consultative, partnership approach. Serving clients since 2016, the Xsolis PA Services team undergoes rigorous training to support these goals. When paired with the company’s technology platform, Dragonfly , Xsolis’ PA Services also stands apart for its data insights capabilities, helping customers identify trends and areas for further improvement.

“Receiving Best in KLAS is one of the most rewarding honors our team can receive because it is based on provider feedback,” said Heather Bassett, M.D., Xsolis chief medical officer and head of physician advisor services. “We are honored that Xsolis’ people, processes, and technology have been recognized for the collective value they bring our clients as we navigate industry challenges together.”

According to the Hospital Financial Management Association, hospitals and health systems struggle with cost containment due to staffing shortages and rising operational costs. A lack of integration between documentation and care delivery can lead to significant rework or denials, with dire financial consequences. Physician advisors play a critical role in creating more resiliency in today’s healthcare ecosystem due to their abilities to bridge the gap between clinical practice and administrative needs for hospitals.

"Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights.”

Xsolis has been leveraging human-in-the-loop AI practices to develop AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade, improving level of care authorizations, length-of-stay management, and payer-provider alignment. Xsolis’ collaborative AI platform is used in more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with more than two-thirds having shared access with their networked health plans.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .



About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

