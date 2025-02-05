Scality appoints Emilio Roman as global chief revenue officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the appointment of Emilio Roman as its new global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Emilio brings a wealth of experience in global sales leadership, with a proven track record in the cybersecurity and data storage industries. He joins Scality from Bitdefender and Fortinet, where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Channels. Emilio is no stranger to Scality, having previously served as the company’s top sales leader for the EMEA and APAC regions from 2014 to 2020. His return marks an exciting new chapter for Scality as he leverages his deep expertise to accelerate revenue growth and scale operations globally.

Building on a remarkable 2024, which saw five consecutive record quarters and major successes in Enterprise AI data lakes, cloud infrastructure, and storage dedicated to cyber resiliency, Emilio assumes leadership to accelerate Scality’s growth trajectory. His appointment follows the highly impactful tenure of Peter Brennan, who built the company’s sales and channel organization to achieve consecutive years of record growth. Peter has taken a senior sales leadership role with a leading network technology company, and will remain a member of Scality’s Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emilio back to the Scality family,” said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. “Emilio’s extensive cyber security experience and outstanding leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead our global sales efforts as we continue to innovate and solve the world’s largest data challenges.”

Scality’s growth trajectory remains strong following a banner year in 2024, with the company achieving record-breaking success across all regions, including completing its most successful quarter ever in Q4 2024 and the second year in a row achieving a cash flow positive position. With hundreds of ARTESCA deployments, including the largest at 6 PB, this success highlights the team’s focus on delivering value to customers and driving cyber resilient innovation. Designed for mid-market organizations, ARTESCA offers enterprise -grade cyber resilient object storage capabilities at a cost-friendly entry point with the power to scale to support future business needs. Under Emilio’s leadership, Scality’s regional sales and channel teams are well-positioned to sustain and build upon this momentum.

“It’s an honor to rejoin Scality at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Emilio Roman. “I will apply my previous Scality knowledge with new learnings gained from the critical cyber-security space to drive even greater achievements for the company. I intend to continue focusing our efforts on supporting our channel partners to succeed in selling Scality’s solutions to address customers’ toughest data storage challenges across three key areas: AI, Cloud and cyber-resilient storage.”

Scality remains committed to delivering exceptional service to customers and partners while pioneering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of data storage. With Emilio Roman at the helm of its global sales organization, Scality is poised to further solidify its leadership in the industry.

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world’s most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

